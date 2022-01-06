Providence Bruins Sign Tuukka Rask to Professional Tryout Agreement
January 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence Bruins announced today, January 6, that the team has signed goaltender Tuukka Rask to a professional tryout agreement.
Rask is expected to start in net for the Providence Bruins on Friday, January 7, as the team takes on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the Dunkin' Donuts Center at 7:05 pm.
