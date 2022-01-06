Bears Announce Rescheduled Date for Postponed December 22 Game

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears and the American Hockey League have announced rescheduled dates for two games, including a previously postponed Hershey home game.

Hershey's home game originally scheduled for Dec. 22 will now be played on Tuesday, Mar. 8 versus Lehigh Valley at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center.

Fans who had tickets to this postponed game are able to use those tickets for the rescheduled date. Fans who purchased seats via Ticketmaster will be receiving more information from Ticketmaster regarding their ticketing options. Fans with additional questions may contact the GIANT Center Box Office at hersheyboxoffice@hersheypa.com.

Additionally, Hershey's road game at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton originally slated for Wednesday, Mar. 9, has been rescheduled. That game will now take place on Tuesday, Apr. 19 at 7:05 p.m. at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

