Flyers Recall Bunnaman and Zamula

January 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that forward Connor Bunnaman and defenseman Egor Zamula have been recalled to the club's Taxi Squad according to Flyers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Chuck Fletcher.

Bunnaman, 23, has scored four goals with two assists in 24 games with the Phantoms this season. Earlier this year, he played in four games with the Flyers. Bunnaman serves as an alternate captain with the Phantoms and recently had a three-game goal streak. The fourth-round selection in 2016 out of the Kitchener Rangers has played in 43 career games with the Flyers recording one goal with two assists. In his AHL career, the Guelph, Ontario native have played in 130 career games with the Phantoms through four seasons scoring 30 goals with 19 assists for 49 points.

Zamula, 21, has scored 3-11-14 with the Phantoms in 25 games played this season. Most recently, the undrafted talent out of the Calgary Hitmen of the WHL scored the tying goal for the Phantoms with just 16.1 seconds remaining on Wednesday night to earn the Phantoms a standings point in a 4-3 overtime loss at Hershey. He played 25 games with the Phantoms last year scoring 0-6-6 and also appeared in two games with the Flyers. The Chelyabinsk, Russia native has yet to play for Philadelphia this season.

The Phantoms return to PPL Center for a weekend homestand on Saturday, January 15 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Sunday, January 16 against the Toronto Marlies.

January 15 is United Way Night presented by Air Products. Fans are encouraged to bring boxed pasta donations for a chance to win big prizes such as a game worn Phantoms jersey.

January 16 is Youth Jersey Day for the first 1,000 kids age 14 and younger presented by Service Electric and Velaspan.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.