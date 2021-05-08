Mavericks Shutout by Wichita Saturday Night
May 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Independence, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Wichita Thunder 4-0 Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Mavericks return to action Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Wichita Thunder at the INTRUST Bank Arena.
First Period
Wichita goal: Garrett Schmitz (6) at 6:20. Assisted by Anthony Beauregard and Jay Dickman.
Shots: KC 10, WIC 4
Second Period
Shots: KC 15, WIC 6
Third Period
Wichita goal: Stefan Fournier (20) at 3:24. Assisted by Jay Dickman and Matteo Gennaro.
Wichita goal: Beau Starrett (12) at 18:11. Assisted by Peter Crinella.
Wichita goal: Cam Clarke (3) at 19:03. Assisted by Brayden Watts and Mathieu Gagnon.
Shots: KC 5, WIC 16
Notes and Streaks
The Mavericks went zero-for-nine on the power play and four-for-six on the penalty kill.
Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app powered by Ravenii in the App Store or Google Play.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 8, 2021
- Oilers Third Period Rally Ends Americans Winning Streak - Allen Americans
- Oilers Bounce Back with Big Road Win - Tulsa Oilers
- Mavericks Shutout by Wichita Saturday Night - Kansas City Mavericks
- Late Spencer goal lifts Solar Bears to 3-2 win over Swamp Rabbits - Orlando Solar Bears
- Late Goal Propels Indy over Fort Wayne - Indy Fuel
- Rabbits Road Winning Streak Ends at Six Straight - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Watling's Four-Goal Night Leads the Way in Wild Win - Wheeling Nailers
- 40 Shots Not Enough for SC in 3-2 Loss to Blades - South Carolina Stingrays
- Blades Slip Past Stingrays - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview vs. Wichita Thunder - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Transactions - May 7 - ECHL
- ECHL Transactions - May 9 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Solar Bears, 7 PM - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Preview: Nailers at Icemen, May 8, 2021 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Grizzlies Preview: Final Game of Homestand, Season Series with Rush - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Tulsa, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Blades Primed for Blackout Night - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Everblades, May 8 at 7 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Third Period Rally Leads Americans Past Tulsa - Allen Americans
- 5 Goal First Period Leads Grizzlies to Friday Win - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.