Mavericks Shutout by Wichita Saturday Night

Independence, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Wichita Thunder 4-0 Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Mavericks return to action Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Wichita Thunder at the INTRUST Bank Arena.

First Period

Wichita goal: Garrett Schmitz (6) at 6:20. Assisted by Anthony Beauregard and Jay Dickman.

Shots: KC 10, WIC 4

Second Period

Shots: KC 15, WIC 6

Third Period

Wichita goal: Stefan Fournier (20) at 3:24. Assisted by Jay Dickman and Matteo Gennaro.

Wichita goal: Beau Starrett (12) at 18:11. Assisted by Peter Crinella.

Wichita goal: Cam Clarke (3) at 19:03. Assisted by Brayden Watts and Mathieu Gagnon.

Shots: KC 5, WIC 16

Notes and Streaks

The Mavericks went zero-for-nine on the power play and four-for-six on the penalty kill.

