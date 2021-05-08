Blades Primed for Blackout Night

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (34-17-2-2) look to continue their momentum against the South Carolina Stingrays (24-19-10-3) tonight at Hertz Arena at 7:00 p.m. The Everblades pulled off an improbable comeback last night against the Stingrays in overtime thanks to a game-winning goal from John McCarron. Florida leads the Eastern Conference with a .655 points percentage, while South Carolina sits two spots out of the playoff picture in sixth place.

Last Time Out: Florida surged back with four goals in the third period of Friday's game to claim a 6-5 victory over South Carolina. The Blades trailed 3-1 heading into the third period. Alex Kile netted a pair of tallies, and McCarron scored with one second left in the third period to send the game to overtime. Just over a minute into the extra period, McCarron struck again for the Blades with a goal to seal Florida's fourth overtime victory of the season.

Scouting the Stingrays: South Carolina sits in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Despite lurking outside of the playoff picture, the Stingrays are still only a handful of percentage points out of a postseason berth. South Carolina has earned points in five of its last six games and are led by Cole Ully's 50 points (18g-32a).

Neuber Back With Florida: Forward Kyle Neuber returned to the Everblades after a brief stint in the AHL with the Tucson Roadrunners. Neuber was loaned to Tucson on Apr. 6 and played in two games with the Roadrunners. The burly forward earned a fighting major in each contest. Neuber had previously seen AHL action with the Syracuse Crunch, Springfield Falcons, and the Toronto Marlies. The 6-foot-1 winger has made appearances in each game so far this week.

Berzolla Bolsters Back End: The Everblades announced on Thursday that rookie defenseman Zach Berzolla has agreed to terms for the 2020-21 season. Berzolla, 22, signed a PTO with the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL) on Mar. 25 but did not appear in a game. The 6-foot-2, 196-pound blueliner recently played four years at Colorado College where he earned a reputation as a reliable defenseman and stalwart shot blocker. Berzolla blocked 68 shots in 23 games with the Tigers this season, placing him first in the NCHC and fourth in the nation. The Howell, New Jersey native also ranked second in the NCAA with 2.96 blocks per game. The rookie made his professional debut on Friday against South Carolina.

WHO: Florida Everblades vs. South Carolina Stingrays

WHERE: Hertz Arena - Estero, Fla.

WHEN: Saturday, May 8 at 7:00 p.m.

PROMOTIONS: Tonight is Blackout Night! The Blades will wear specialty black jerseys, and the jersey auction proceeds will be donated to the Passion Foundation. Download the DASH Auction App to bid on the jerseys! To view the auctions that are currently live, please visit HERE. Enjoy free Live Music from TC and The Troublemakers outside Hertz Arena before the game from 5:00-7:00 p.m.!

