ECHL Transactions - May 9

May 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, May 8, 2021:

Florida:

Add Mason Mitchell, F activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Louis-Philippe Guindon, G activated from reserve

Add Matt Murphy, D activated from reserve

Delete Robbie Beydoun, G placed on reserve

Delete Blake Siebenaler, D placed on reserve

Delete Connor Corcoran, D recalled to Henderson by Vegas

Indy:

Add Jordan Schneider, D activated from reserve

Add Dylan Malmquist, F activated from reserve

Add Kameron Kielly, F activated from reserve

Delete Eric Williams, D placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Zulsdorf, D placed on reserve

Delete Alex Rauter, F placed on reserve

Delete Terry Broadhurst, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Jacob Friend, D activated from reserve

Delete Brenden Miller, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Connor Doherty, D activated from reserve

Add Phil Marinaccio, F activated from reserve

Delete Brodie Reid, F placed on reserve

Delete Noah Delmas, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Chris LeBlanc, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Dmitri Semykin, D placed on reserve

Delete Fabrizio Ricci, F placed on reserve

Delete Kris Oldham, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/27)

Rapid City:

Add Jack Suter, F activated from reserve

Add Gabe Chabot, F activated from reserve

Delete Mike Hedden, F placed on reserve

Delete Tyler Coulter, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Jordan Klimek, D activated from reserve

Add Connor Moore, D activated from reserve

Delete Cameron Askew, F placed on reserve

Delete Chase Stewart, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Stephan Beauvais, D activated from reserve

Add J.C. Brassard, D activated from reserve

Delete Michael McNicholas, F placed on reserve

Delete Justin Hamonic, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Delete Nick Henry, F recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Wheeling:

Add Michael Prapavessis, D activated from reserve

Add Jackson Keane, F activated from reserve

Delete Brendan Harris, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Foley, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Evan Weninger, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jacob Graves, D activated from reserve

Delete Ian Scott, G placed on reserve

Delete Charlie Combs, F placed on reserve

