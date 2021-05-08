Oilers Third Period Rally Ends Americans Winning Streak
May 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), lost to the Tulsa Oilers 4-2 on Saturday night in front of 2,021 fans at Allen Event Center.
Tulsa Oilers forward Conlan Keenen, was the difference in the game for his team. He scored twice, including the game tying goal on the power play at 14:24 of the third period. Two minutes later the Oilers were at it again. After an Americans turnover, Charlie Sampair walked to the front of the Allen net and fired one past Jake Paterson for the go-ahead goal. Robby Jackson added an empty net goal late to give Tulsa the win and end the Americans six-game winning streak.
"Mistakes by us changed the game late in the third period," said Americans Captain Spencer Asuchak "No excuses. We let this one get away."
The Oilers outshot the Americans by 15, 47 to 32. Tulsa had 34 shots over the final two periods. 11 total power play opportunities in the game with both teams scoring once. Allen was 1 for 6, while Tulsa was 1 for 5.
The final game of the four-game series is on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 pm. Get your seats NOW!
