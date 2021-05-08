40 Shots Not Enough for SC in 3-2 Loss to Blades

May 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (35-17-2-2) scored the only goal of the third period which was enough to get past the South Carolina Stingrays (24-20-10-3), who had a 40-26 edge in shots on goal, by a final score of 3-2 at Hertz Arena on Saturday night.

Stingrays' goals came from forwards Mark Cooper and Dan DeSalvo, while goaltender Matt Jurusik made 23 saves and Matthew Weis extended his point streak to seven games with an assist.

The Everblades took the lead right from the start, scoring on the first shot of the game by Cole Sanford just 20 seconds into the contest to make it 1-0.

In the middle period, DeSalvo moved through the defense on the power play and beat goaltender Jake Hildebrand for his 15th goal of the season at 3:23 of the second to tie the game at 1-1. Weis and Supinski earned helpers on the man-advantage tally.

Later in the frame, defender Blake Hillman let a shot go from the left wall that was deflected in by Cooper for his eighth of the year, securing the Rays a 2-1 lead at 9:58. A second assist on the goal went to forward Dylan Steman

But just 2:13 later, Joe Pendenza evened the game at 2-2 with a goal for Florida at 12:11.

The Everblades secured the deciding goal at 7:28 of the third period on a redirect by Stefan Leblanc. SC had multiple chances late, including a shot that rang off the post in the final seconds, but were unable to find an equalizer.

South Carolina had the advantage on special teams, scoring the only power play goal of the night (1-for-6) while holding Florida to an 0-for-2 mark on the man-advantage. Hildebrand earned the win for the Everblades by making 38 saves on the 40 chances put on net by SC.

The Stingrays return home to face the Indy Fuel at the North Charleston Coliseum on Tuesday and Wednesday evening, with both contests beginning at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.