Game Preview: Stingrays at Everblades, May 8 at 7 PM

SC Stingrays at Florida Everblades

Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Hertz Arena at 7 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Mixlr

About Today's Game: The South Carolina Stingrays look to bounce back from a wild 6-5 overtime loss to the Florida Everblades Friday night when the two teams meet for the 13th and final time during the 2020-21 year on Saturday at Hertz Arena. Friday's game saw two lead changes in the third period before the Blades secured their ninth win of the season at the hands of the Rays. SC took two points from the series opener on Wednesday when defender Blake Hillman scored to give the Rays their second overtime win of the season. The Stingrays have earned points in four of their five contests during their current trip to the Sunshine State and the team's offense has come alive, scoring 23 goals, an average of 4.6 per outing. With the offensive outburst, SC has now brought their season average to just over three goals per game. The Everblades are at the top of the Eastern Conference standings with a points percentage at .655 but have struggled lately, going just 2-6-2 in their last 10 outings. Florida ranks second in the ECHL on offense, averaging 3.44 goals per game. South Carolina sits in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with a points percentage of .545.

Scouting the Everblades: Florida is in first place in the ECHL's Eastern Conference after 55 games with a 34-17-2-2 record. However, the team is looking to get back on track after dropping three consecutive series to Jacksonville and Greenville. At home, the Blades are 20-6-2-2 this season. Their offensive attack is led by captain John McCarron, who has totaled 55 points in 53 games on 25 goals and 30 assists. Next is forward Michael Huntebrinker who has accounted for 42 points on 23 goals and 19 assists. Forwards Alex Kile (19g, 18a) and Joe Pendenza (14g, 23a) have each posted 37 points. Defender Logan Roe has continued his dominance at the ECHL level, posting 18 points (4g, 14a) as well as a +25 rating that is second-best in the ECHL. In the net, Jake Hildebrand is second in the ECHL with a 2.37 goals-against average and fourth in the league with a .924 save percentage.

