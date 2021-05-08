Game Preview: Nailers at Icemen, May 8, 2021
May 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release
Wheeling Nailers at Jacksonville Icemen
Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Arena
Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & FloHockey.TV
Purchase Tickets
About Tonight's Game: The two teams play their second of three meetings on the weekend. The Icemen took round one last night with a 3-1 victory on home ice. The Icemen are now 12-4-0 in their last 16 games. Meanwhile the Nailers will be looking to snap a three-game slide this evening.
Series History: The season series is tied 1-1-0, while the Nailers lead the All-Time Series between the two teams with a 2-1-0 mark.
About the Icemen: Abbott Girduckis recorded his ninth goal of the season and now has 18 points (8g, 10a) in his last 12 games....Ara Nazarian leads the Icemen in scoring with 42 points and has collected at least a point in nine of his last 12 games (14 pts total)....The Icemen are second in the ECHL with a 28.67 shots against per game.
About the Nailers: Despite Friday's loss, Shane Starrett was impressive stopping 35 of 37 shots faced in the contest....Forward leads the Nailers with a 22 goals and has recorded four goals in his last five games....Jared Cockrell recorded his first professional goal in last night's game.
Upcoming Home Games & Promotions
Saturday, May 8, vs. Wheeling, 7:00 p.m. Cancer Awareness Night. The Icemen will wear special Cancer Awareness themed jerseys tonight. Fans may bid on the jerseys using the handbid app.###
Sunday, May 9, vs. Wheeling, 3:00 p.m. - Publix Family Fun Day!
