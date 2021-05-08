Third Period Rally Leads Americans Past Tulsa

Tulsa, OK - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), rallied from a three-goal third period deficit to tie the game in the final two minutes and win it in overtime completing an amazing comeback.

Corey Mackin highlighted a big night for the Americans with a pair of goals including the game winner in overtime. It was Mackin's 21st and 22nd goals of the season, and his first since April 17th.

"The boys had a rough start to the game, but we showed how well our offense can play when we start working the puck down low," said Corey Mackin. "We had huge goals from Zane Franklin and Scott Conway late in the 3rd period. In overtime, coming out of the net, I knew I had room on my backhand to try and shoot and finding that spot on the net was huge. Just happy we were able to battle back and get the win."

Les Lancaster, Chad Butcher and Zane Franklin all had three-point games for the Americans, while Spencer Asuchak and Corey Mackin each had two-point nights.

The Americans were a perfect three for three on the power play, while Tulsa went two for four.

The Americans extended their winning streak to a season-high six games. The series resumes on Saturday night at Allen Event Center.

