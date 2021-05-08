Late Goal Propels Indy over Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE - Closing out their two game series with the Fort Wayne Komets on Saturday, the Indy Fuel faced their I-69 rival for the third straight time. Both teams would trade goals throughout the game until Jordan Schneider beat Trevor Gorsuch to give Indy a 5-4 on Saturday night.

After defending a strong start by the Fort Wayne Komets, the Indy Fuel would be the first team to get on the board when Michael Pelech deflected a point shot by Tim Davison. Taking advantage of a Fuel penalty, Olivier Galipeau fired a wrist shot from the point and beat a screened Sean Romeo to tie the game 1-1.

The Komets would be the first team to score in the second period when Shawn Szydlowski fed a pass to a streaking Stephen Harper and he tucked the puck through the five-hole of Romeo. The Komets' Anthony Nellis would double Fort Wayne's lead but the referees reviewed the goal and eventually overturn the call due to goaltender interference.

A few minutes later, Indy's Keoni Texeira launched a slapshot from the point and beat Trevor Gorsuch. Doubling his goal total for the night, Texeira fired a wrist shot from the blue line and beat a screened Gorsuch to make it 3-2. Jared Thomas would put Indy up 4-2 when he threw a puck on net that deflected past Gorsuch. The Komets would respond with a goal of their own after Shawn Szydlowski beat Romeo with a wrist shot after a long defensive zone shift for Indy.

Taking advantage of an Indy defensive zone turnover, Fort Wayne's Matt Murphy got alone in the slot and fired a wrist shot past Sean Romeo. Jordan Schneider would give the Fuel the lead as well as the eventual win after he snuck down the side and tucked a shot through the five-hole of Gorsuch.

