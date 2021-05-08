Game Preview vs. Wichita Thunder
May 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks face off against the Wichita Thunder tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena.
Watch Live
Listen Live
Team Records
KC: 23-24-8-2, 56 points
WIC: 35-16-6-2, 78 points
Team Leaders
KC: Brodie Reid - 54 points (22g, 32a)
WIC: Anthony Beauregard - 70 points (22g, 48a)
Gimme Moro
Mavericks defenseman Greg Moro scored his first goal as a Maverick Thursday night against the Wichita Thunder. During Thursday night's contest, Moro also tallied three assists.
Looking for Leads
The Mavericks have been strong this season when taking leads into intermission. When leading after one, the Mavericks are 10-2-3-0 and 12-1-4-1 when leading after two.
Pregame Festivities
Tonight, kicks off the first Mavs Tailgate Saturday at Cable Dahmer Arena. Tailgating open pre-game with food, drinks, music & games on the Dell's Powersports Party Patio starting at 5 pm. During the pre-game Chiefs party, get your photo taken with a replica Lombardi trophy, specially presented to the Hunt family. Plus, enter-to-win autographed Chiefs items!
Upcoming Promotional Nights
May 15 - Tailgate Saturday and Blades Tribute Night
May 20 - Thirsty Thursday
May 21 - First Watch 4-Pack Night
Follow the Mavs
Stay current on all things Mavericks by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app powered by Ravenii in the App Store or Google Play.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 8, 2021
- Game Preview vs. Wichita Thunder - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Transactions - May 7 - ECHL
- ECHL Transactions - May 9 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Solar Bears, 7 PM - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Preview: Nailers at Icemen, May 8, 2021 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Grizzlies Preview: Final Game of Homestand, Season Series with Rush - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Tulsa, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Blades Primed for Blackout Night - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Everblades, May 8 at 7 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Third Period Rally Leads Americans Past Tulsa - Allen Americans
- 5 Goal First Period Leads Grizzlies to Friday Win - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.