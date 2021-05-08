Game Preview vs. Wichita Thunder

May 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks face off against the Wichita Thunder tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Watch Live

Listen Live

Team Records

KC: 23-24-8-2, 56 points

WIC: 35-16-6-2, 78 points

Team Leaders

KC: Brodie Reid - 54 points (22g, 32a)

WIC: Anthony Beauregard - 70 points (22g, 48a)

Gimme Moro

Mavericks defenseman Greg Moro scored his first goal as a Maverick Thursday night against the Wichita Thunder. During Thursday night's contest, Moro also tallied three assists.

Looking for Leads

The Mavericks have been strong this season when taking leads into intermission. When leading after one, the Mavericks are 10-2-3-0 and 12-1-4-1 when leading after two.

Pregame Festivities

Tonight, kicks off the first Mavs Tailgate Saturday at Cable Dahmer Arena. Tailgating open pre-game with food, drinks, music & games on the Dell's Powersports Party Patio starting at 5 pm. During the pre-game Chiefs party, get your photo taken with a replica Lombardi trophy, specially presented to the Hunt family. Plus, enter-to-win autographed Chiefs items!

Upcoming Promotional Nights

May 15 - Tailgate Saturday and Blades Tribute Night

May 20 - Thirsty Thursday

May 21 - First Watch 4-Pack Night

Follow the Mavs

Stay current on all things Mavericks by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app powered by Ravenii in the App Store or Google Play.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.