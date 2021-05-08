Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Solar Bears, 7 PM

May 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - Tonight, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits continue their three-game set against the Orlando Solar Bears. The Solar Bears are the ECHL affiliate for the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning and AHL's Syracuse Crunch.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (28-16-11-3) at Orlando Solar Bears (29-21-5-1)

May 8, 2021 | 7 PM | Game #59 | Amway Center

Referees: Alex Normandin (26)

Linesmen: Kilian McNamara (90), Jason Leisten (48)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 6:45 p.m.)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits scored a 3-2 overtime victory over the Orlando Solar Bears on Friday night at the Amway Center. Orlando drew first blood on Kevin Lohan's second goal of the season at 5:43 of the first period. After receiving a pass across the blueline from Alexander Kuqali, Lohan fired a puck with eyes from the right-point past Rabbits netminder John Lethemon. Next period, the Rabbits evened the contest before eventually salvaging their first lead of the night. At 9:55, Greg Meireles tallied his 10th goal of the season on a missile from the left face-off circle past Orlando goaltender Clint Windsor. Only 5:07 later, Greenville cashed in once more. Bryce Reddick unleashed a howitzer from the top of the left face-off circle at 15:02 to put Greenville in front. Only 45 seconds into the third stanza, Orlando fought back for the equalizer. Matthew Spencer from the point hit twine behind Lethemon to even the score at 2-2. The Greenville Swamp Rabbits required overtime for a franchise record 22nd time this season. Despite entering tonight with a 5-11 OT record, Greenville hit pay-dirt on their very first shot in sudden-death. Matt Bradley accepted a feed from Samuel Jardine at the center-point and beat Windsor with a bullet low-glove side. Bradley's 15th goal of the season walked-off the contest for Greenville at 3:29 for his club's sixth consecutive road win.

BRADLEY'S HEROICS:

Matt Bradley snapped home his fourth game-winning goal of the campaign last night and second in sudden-death overtime. Bradley's first of his current 15 goals in 2020-21 came in overtime on Jan. 15, 2021 at South Carolina on Stingrays netminder Alex Dubeau. Previously, the Vancouver, British Columbia native tallied Greenville's only goal in a 1-0 regulation victory at Jacksonville on Feb. 6, 2021. In 178 career ECHL games, Bradley has registered 40 goals with eight total game-winners.

JOHNNY DROPPIN':

Last night, rookie netminder John Lethemon won back-to-back starts for the second time in his professional career. Previously, Lethemon made 35 saves in consecutive appearances on Mar. 27, 2021 versus Jacksonville and Mar. 31, 2021 at South Carolina. The 24-year-old currently sports a 5-3-5 record with a 3.31 goals-against average and .885 save percentage. Lethemon's victory last night is his first career win against Orlando in his third start.

BRYCE, BRYCE BABY:

Swamp Rabbits hybrid forward/defenseman Bryce Reddick potted his second goal in his last four games on Friday night. Reddick provided the Rabbits a 2-1 lead at 15:02 of the middle stanza after unleashing a missile from the left face-off circle. In his ninth professional season, Reddick has totaled six points (three goals, three assists) in 24 games this season. The 31-year-old played three seasons for the Cardiff Devils in the United Kingdom from 2017-2020 after career stops in France, Norway and Denmark.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.