Game Day Preview: Americans Host Tulsa, 7:05 PM

May 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans celebrate a goal against the Tulsa Oilers

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans celebrate a goal against the Tulsa Oilers(Allen Americans)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), face the Tulsa Oilers this evening in game three of a four-game series. The Americans are 8-2-1-0 against Tulsa this season, and 35-22-4-0 over the last five years. The Americans defeated the Tulsa Oilers 6-5 in overtime on Friday night in Tulsa. Americans forward Corey Mackin had the game winner in overtime. Get you tickets NOW!

ALLEN AMERICANS TODAY:

PREGAME SHOW: 6:50 PM CST

PUCK DROP: 7:05 PM CST

WATCH LIVE: FLOHOCKEY.TV

LISTEN LIVE: AMERICANS 24/7

ON THE CALL: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

POSTGAME PARTY: BAR LOUIE in the Village at Allen

Next Home Game: Sunday, May 9, vs Tulsa Oilers, 2:05 pm.

About the Last Game: The Americans rallied back from a 5-2 deficit in the third period, tying the game with two minutes left to go in regulation, and finishing the deal with an overtime thriller, 6-5 over the Tulsa Oilers, at BOK Center on Friday night. Chad Butcher (6), Zane Franklin (8) and Scott Conway (7), all scored in the third period for Allen. Corey Mackin had the biggest goal of the night scoring with a minute and twenty seconds left in the extra session. It was Corey Mackin's second goal of the night (2 goals 0 assists). The win was the Americans sixth straight, which is a season high.

Game Number 100 for Lancaster: Americans defenseman Les Lancaster played in the 100th game of his professional career on Friday night. Lancaster had three assists in the Americans overtime victory over Tulsa. He leads the team with 48 points (17 goals and 31 assists).

Laberge Returns: Samuel Laberge returned to the Allen lineup on Friday night and played in his first game since April 20th. Laberge is tied with Spencer Asuchak for fourth on the team in scoring with 31 points. He was held without a point on Friday.

COMPARING ALLEN AND TULSA

ALLEN AMERICANS:

HOME: 21-6-2-1

AWAY: 15-12-0-0

OVERALL: 36-18-2-1

Last 10: 7-3-0-0

ALLEN AMERICANS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Corey Mackin, 22

Assists: Matt Register 42

Points: Les Lancaster, 48

+/-: Matt Register, +13

PIM: Zane Franklin, 113

TULSA OILERS:

HOME: 12-13-3-2

AWAY: 13-12-4-0

OVERALL: 25-25-7-2

Last 10: 3-4-3-0

TULSA OILERS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Adam Pleskach, 21

Assists: Adam Pleskach, 23

Points: Adam Pleskach, 44

+/-: Danny Moynihan +10

PIM: Mike McKee, 114

SINGLE GAME TICKETS ARE ON SALE!

Don't miss the excitement of Americans Hockey in 2021.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.