Late Spencer goal lifts Solar Bears to 3-2 win over Swamp Rabbits

May 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Matthew Spencer broke a 2-2 tie with 1:27 remaining in regulation to lift the Orlando Solar Bears (30-21-5-1) to a 3-2 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (28-17-11-3) on Saturday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

The goal was initially washed out for a possible goaltender interference, but a subsequent video review allowed the goal to stand after it was determined that Greenville defenseman Anthony Wyse had been the one to make contact with goaltender John Lethemon.

Anthony Repaci and Michael Joly also scored for Orlando, while both of Greenville's goals came from defenseman Ben Finkelstein.

View tonight's box score

First Period

Orlando goal: Anthony Repaci (5) at 0:44. Assisted by J.J. Piccinich and Chris LeBlanc.

Greenville goal: Ben Finkelstein (5) at 13:47. Assisted by Anthony Rinaldi.

Shots: ORL 16, GVL 6

Second Period

Orlando goal: Michael Joly (14) at 9:30.

Shots: ORL 5, GVL 13

Third Period

Greenville goal: Ben Finkelstein (6) at 1:46. Assisted by Liam Pecararo and Patrick Bajkov.

Orlando goal: Matthew Spencer (5) at 18:33. Assisted by Nolan Valleau and Tyler Bird.

Shots: ORL 12, GVL 8

Goaltending:

ORL: Clint Windsor, 25-for-27

GVL: John Lethemon, 30-for-33

THREE STARS:

1) Matthew Spencer - ORL

2) Clint Windsor - ORL

3) Michael Joly - ORL

NOTABLES:

Orlando improved to 18-0-0-1 when leading after two periods

Spencer extended his point streak to four games (3g-1a) with the goal

Michael Joly's goal extended his point streak to six games (5g-4a); Joly led Orlando for the week with four points (2g-2a) in three games

Chris LeBlanc's assist on Anthony Repaci's goal was the 79th of his career with Orlando and moved him into a tie with Eric Faille and Denver Manderson for first in club history

Windsor picked up his 18th victory of the season, placing him third among ECHL goaltenders and tying him for the fifth-most wins by a Solar Bears goaltender in a single season (Martin Ouellette; 2018-19)

Orlando dressed only 16 skaters for tonight's game, one less than the allowed 17

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears conclude their regular season series against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Monday, May 10 at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.