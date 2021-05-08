Oilers Bounce Back with Big Road Win

ALLEN, TX - The Oilers topped the Allen Americans 4-2 on Saturday night at the Allen Event Center.

Les Lancaster opened the scoring on the power play with 1:16 remaining in the first period, rifling a Scott Conway feed over the shoulder of Hayden Hawkey.

Conlan Keenan knotted the game 1-1, sticking with the play before popping a snapshot past Jake Paterson 2:42 into the frame. Allen restored its one-goal lead at the 8:38 mark of the period with a goal from Brett Nuemann.

Keenan scored his second of the night with 5:36 remaining, snapping a quick wrister past Paterson to tie the game 2-2. Charlie Sampair scored his third game-winning goal of the month 2:12 later, outmaneuvering Paterson on a breakaway. Robby Jackson iced the game with his second goal in as many nights, guiding home an empty-net goal from the centerline with 1:50 remaining.

Tulsa closes out a four-game week with a Mother's Day battle at the Allen Event Center at 2:05 p.m. on May 9.

