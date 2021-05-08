ECHL Transactions - May 7
May 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 7, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Jacksonville:
Logan Drackett, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Samuel Laberge, F activated from reserve
Delete Kelly Bent, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Zach Berzolla, D activated from reserve
Add Cole Sanford, F bactivated from reserve
Delete Mason Mitchell, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Trevor Gorsuch, G activated from reserve
Add Randy Gazzola, D activated from reserve
Add A.J. Jenks, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Murphy, D placed on reserve
Delete Oliver Cooper, F placed on reserve
Delete Louis-Philippe Guindon, G placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Mikael Hakkarainen, F assigned from Rockford by Chicago (NHL)
Add Antoine Waked, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Dylan Malmquist, F placed on reserve
Delete Kameron Kielly, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Brandon Gignac, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Jacob Friend, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Nolan Valleau, D activated from reserve
Add J.J. Piccinich, F activated from reserve
Delete Zack Andrusiak, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Mike Hedden, F activated from reserve
Delete Jack Suter, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Cameron Askew, F activated from reserve
Delete Cole Ully, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Garrett Cecere, D activated from reserve
Add Conlan Keenan, F activated from reserve
Delete Vincent Marleau, F placed on reserve
Delete J.C. Brassard, D placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Brandon Fehd, D activated from reserve
Add Jared Pike, F activated from reserve
Delete Nick Henry, F placed on reserve
