ECHL Transactions - May 7

May 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 7, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Jacksonville:

Logan Drackett, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Samuel Laberge, F activated from reserve

Delete Kelly Bent, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Zach Berzolla, D activated from reserve

Add Cole Sanford, F bactivated from reserve

Delete Mason Mitchell, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Trevor Gorsuch, G activated from reserve

Add Randy Gazzola, D activated from reserve

Add A.J. Jenks, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Murphy, D placed on reserve

Delete Oliver Cooper, F placed on reserve

Delete Louis-Philippe Guindon, G placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Mikael Hakkarainen, F assigned from Rockford by Chicago (NHL)

Add Antoine Waked, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Dylan Malmquist, F placed on reserve

Delete Kameron Kielly, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Brandon Gignac, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jacob Friend, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Nolan Valleau, D activated from reserve

Add J.J. Piccinich, F activated from reserve

Delete Zack Andrusiak, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Mike Hedden, F activated from reserve

Delete Jack Suter, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Cameron Askew, F activated from reserve

Delete Cole Ully, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Garrett Cecere, D activated from reserve

Add Conlan Keenan, F activated from reserve

Delete Vincent Marleau, F placed on reserve

Delete J.C. Brassard, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Brandon Fehd, D activated from reserve

Add Jared Pike, F activated from reserve

Delete Nick Henry, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.