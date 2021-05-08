Buitenhuis, Special Teams Propel Thunder Past Mavericks

Independence, MO - Evan Buitenhuis stopped 30 shots and four different players found the net to help Wichita to a 4-0 win on Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.Â

Wichita scored twice on the power play and killed off all nine Mavericks power play chances.

Garrett Schmitz, Stefan Fournier, Beau Starrett and Cam Clarke collected goals and Jay Dickman added two assists.

The Thunder grabbed a 1-0 lead when Schmitz scored at 6:20 of the first. Anthony Beauregard skated around the Kansas City net and fed a pass to the slot. Schmitz fired home a one-timer for his sixth of the season.

At 3:30, Kansas City thought they tied the game at one. Jared VanWormer skated through the crease, knocked the puck out of Buitenhuis' glove and the Mavericks scored. The goal was reviewed and determined that VanWormer interfered with his ability to make the save.

In the second, there were eight penalties called, including a five-on-three for the Mavericks. Kansas City outshot the Thunder 16-5 in the frame, but the score remained 1-0 in favor of the Thunder.

Wichita was awarded a five-on-three early in the third and took advantage. Fournier put home a rebound at 3:24 to make it 2-0 with assists to Dickman and Matteo Gennaro.

The Mavericks were awarded another five-on-three when Starrett and Gennaro were both sent off. Buitenhuis stood tall and the Thunder killed off the second two-man advantage for Kansas City on the night.

Andrew Shortridge was pulled with two minutes left, but Starrett iced the game with an empty-netter to make it 3-0. Clarke tacked on a power play goal at 19:03 and the Thunder claimed a 4-0 win.

Wichita killed off a season-high nine power play chances. The Thunder scored two power play goals, which is the fifth time this season that Wichita has two goals on the man advantage in a game. Wichita scored three times in the third period, giving the Thunder 74 goals in the final frame while allowing just 44.

Buitenhuis claimed his third shutout of the season and his fifth of his career. Beauregard added an assist, pushing his point-streak to nine games. Schmitz has goals in back-to-back contests. Fournier has three goals in his last two outings. Starrett has points in three-straight. Dickman has two points in back-to-back games and five points over his last three. Gennaro added an assist and has points in his last five games.

The Thunder returns home on Tuesday night to host the Mavericks at 7:05 p.m.

