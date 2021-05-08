Rabbits Road Winning Streak Ends at Six Straight
May 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - Ben Finkelstein scored twice, but the Orlando Solar Bears came away with a 3-2 victory on Saturday night at the Amway Center. The Swamp Rabbits and Solar Bears are set to rematch on Monday night to conclude their current three-game set and 2020-21 season-series.
Only 44 seconds into the hockey game, Anthony Repaci tallied first for Orlando. J.J. Piccinich fed Repaci near the low-slot to deflect a quick shot past Rabbits goaltender John Lethemon. Greenville answered at 13:47 on a breakaway marker from a rookie blueliner. Anthony Rinaldi fed a streaking Ben Finkelstein behind the defense who converted his fifth goal of the season. Shots after 20 minutes were 16-6 Orlando with the score even at 1-1.
In the middle stanza, the Bears capitalized on a Greenville defensive zone miscue. Following a steal, Michael Joly stormed the blue paint and danced around Lethemon for his 14th goal of the season at the 9:30 mark. Shots after 40 minutes were 21-19 Orlando with the Bears leading by a 2-1 margin.
Finkelstein opened the third period with his second marker of the night at 1:46 to again bring the game even. Liam Pecararo fed Finkelstein at the left face-off circle who unleashed a seeing-eye missile past Clint Windsor.
But with only 1:27 remaining, Orlando reclaimed a lead for their third and final time. After Lethemon lost his footing in the goal crease, Matthew Spencer found an opening and hit twine. The goal was initially washed out due to goalie interference, but upon video review, the goal counted for the eventual game-winner.
Final shots totaled 33-27 Solar Bears. Greenville finished 0-for-2 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.
The Greenville Swamp Rabbits will look to salvage their current three-game set versus Orlando in Monday's rubber match at the Amway Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.
