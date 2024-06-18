Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. D.C. United

June 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United returns to action Wednesday when it travels to face D.C. United at Audi Field to begin its two-match road trip. The match is set to kick-off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, while fans can also tune-in to radio calls on 92.9 The Game and La Mejor.

Atlanta holds an all-time record of 9-7-1 against D.C. in MLS play: 6-2-0 at home and 3-5-1 on the road in the series. This will be the second meeting between the sides in 2024 as D.C. won the first meeting 3-2 on May 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta is coming off a 2-2 draw against Houston Dynamo at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday. Daniel Ríos and Xande Silva each scored their second goals of the season, with Silva scoring in consecutive matches.

Thiago Almada recorded three key passes on Saturday to increase his season total to 42, which leads the team and ranks tied for seventh in MLS. Almada is two assists shy of the club's all-time MLS regular season assist record with 33.

Four Homegrowns featured for Atlanta against the Dynamo in Caleb Wiley, Noah Cobb, Jay Fortune and Luke Brennan. Brennan came on for his second MLS appearance and first of the season and played 72 minutes, the most of his MLS career.

MATCH INFORMATION

Wednesday, June 19 | Audi Field, Washington D.C. | 7:30 p.m. (ET)

Atlanta United (4-8-5, 17 points) vs. D.C. United (4-7-7, 19 points)

BROADCAST SCHEDULE

TV | MLS Season Pass

English Radio | 92.9 The Game

Spanish Radio | La Mejor

