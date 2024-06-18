St. Louis CITY SC Transfers Nikolas Dyhr to Randers FC
June 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC News Release
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis CITY SC agreed to terms on the transfer of Danish defender Nikolas Dyhr to Danish Superliga club Randers FC for an undisclosed transfer fee.
"We want to thank Nikolas for all of his hard work and time while in St. Louis," said Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel. "We wish him good luck back home with Randers."
Dyhr, 22, arrived in January and made his MLS debut on March 1 in the 2-0 win over New York City FC. The Danish defender made two starts and six total appearances for CITY SC.
TRANSACTION: St. Louis CITY SC transferred Danish defender Nikolas Dyhr to Danish Superliga Randers FC for an undisclosed transfer fee.
