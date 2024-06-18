FC Cincinnati Academy Progress in MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs

June 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The FC Cincinnati Academy U15s and U17s have advanced to the Quarterfinals and Round of 16 of the 2024 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs in their respective age groups. The Young Garys will compete for a spot in the competition's Semifinals and Quarterfinals on Tuesday with both teams in action.

The U15s have carried momentum over into the knockout stages of the competition after qualifying through regular season results during the season. The Young Garys opened play with a 6-1 win against Athletum FC on June 15 led by Jared Cardenas who scored five minutes into the match and completed a first half hat trick. Chance Malilo, Islam Imran and Ethan Oakley contributed goals in the win with Cardenas being named MLS NEXT Player of the Matchday for his performance.

In the Round of 16, the Orange and Blue took down New England Revolution, 3-2, once again led by Cardenas who added two more goals. Malilo found his second goal of the competition to help set up a Quarterfinal clash against the Colorado Rapids this morning at 10 a.m. CT (11 a.m. ET).

The U17s advanced to the Round of 16 Sunday afternoon through a penalty shootout against FC Dallas. Jaylen Lester scored the Young Garys lone goal in the 1-1 regulation time draw, helping push the contest to the shootout. The Young Garys converted on all five penalty attempts with Nico Burns converting the match winner. Kayne Rizvanovich stood tall in goal for the Orange and Blue and a matchup against Tampa Bay United awaits at 2 p.m. CT (3 p.m. ET).

The MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs will stream live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

