Nashville SC Travels to Canada for Toronto FC Matchup
June 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
The Boys in Gold travel to Canada for a midweek Eastern Conference matchup against Toronto FC.
Key Storylines
1. Tough season for Toronto - Nashville SC is visiting the Reds at an opportune time. Toronto is coming off a 4-1 home loss to the Chicago Fire, another team that has seen its fair share of struggles this season. Since May 4, the Reds have only won two matches in league action. They have the joint-second most amount of losses in the Eastern Conference (8).
2. History on Nashville's side - The Boys in Gold have walked away from their last three meetings against Toronto with at least one point. On May 15, Nashville SC defeated Toronto FC 2-0 at GEODIS Park with goals from Shaq Moore and Teal Bunbury to secure the three points.
3. Trending upwards - After a difficult start to the season, the Boys in Gold are stringing together a run of results (undefeated in five of its last six matches) that has seen Nashville SC start inching its way up the Eastern Conference table.
Opposition Player to Watch
Italian forward Federico Bernardeschi, was missing in Nashville's last matchup against the Reds due to a red card suspension, but he will presumably be on the field for this one. Starting all 15 MLS matches that he's played in this season, the forward has 11 goal contributions (seven goals, four assists) this season.
Nashville SC @ Toronto FC
2024 MLS Regular Season | Matchday 21
Wednesday, June 19 | 6:30 p.m. CT
BMO Field | Toronto, Ontario
Broadcast Details
Apple TV | Free on MLS Season Pass
Radio | 104.5 The Zone
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from June 18, 2024
- St. Louis CITY SC Transfers Nikolas Dyhr to Randers FC - St. Louis City SC
- CF Montréal Hosts New York Red Bulls this Wednesday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Nashville SC Travels to Canada for Toronto FC Matchup - Nashville SC
- Keys to the Match: Big Week - New York City FC
- Columbus Crew Acquire Aziel Jackson from St. Louis CITY SC in Exchange for $650,000 in General Allocation Money - Columbus Crew SC
- St. Louis CITY SC Trade Aziel Jackson to Columbus Crew - St. Louis City SC
- Sounders FC and Talking Rain Beverage Company Enter Multi-Year Partnership - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Cincinnati Host Philadelphia Union in Midweek Tussle with Familiar Foes - FC Cincinnati
- Real Salt Lake Continues Three-Game Week Wednesday at Kansas City - Real Salt Lake
- Edwin Mosquera Expected to Miss Three-To-Four Weeks - Atlanta United FC
- Leadership and Remembering History Is How DeAndre Yedlin Chooses to Celebrate Juneteenth - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Academy Progress in MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.