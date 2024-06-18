Nashville SC Travels to Canada for Toronto FC Matchup

June 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







The Boys in Gold travel to Canada for a midweek Eastern Conference matchup against Toronto FC.

Key Storylines

1. Tough season for Toronto - Nashville SC is visiting the Reds at an opportune time. Toronto is coming off a 4-1 home loss to the Chicago Fire, another team that has seen its fair share of struggles this season. Since May 4, the Reds have only won two matches in league action. They have the joint-second most amount of losses in the Eastern Conference (8).

2. History on Nashville's side - The Boys in Gold have walked away from their last three meetings against Toronto with at least one point. On May 15, Nashville SC defeated Toronto FC 2-0 at GEODIS Park with goals from Shaq Moore and Teal Bunbury to secure the three points.

3. Trending upwards - After a difficult start to the season, the Boys in Gold are stringing together a run of results (undefeated in five of its last six matches) that has seen Nashville SC start inching its way up the Eastern Conference table.

Opposition Player to Watch

Italian forward Federico Bernardeschi, was missing in Nashville's last matchup against the Reds due to a red card suspension, but he will presumably be on the field for this one. Starting all 15 MLS matches that he's played in this season, the forward has 11 goal contributions (seven goals, four assists) this season.

Nashville SC @ Toronto FC

2024 MLS Regular Season | Matchday 21

Wednesday, June 19 | 6:30 p.m. CT

BMO Field | Toronto, Ontario

Broadcast Details

Apple TV | Free on MLS Season Pass

Radio | 104.5 The Zone

