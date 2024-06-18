Injury Report: Two out vs. LA Galaxy

June 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC take on the LA Galaxy on Wednesday, June 19 at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Head Coach Nick Cushing will be without two players for the game.

Rio Hope-Gund remains out with a right leg issue and is joined by Mitja Ilenič who is absent due to a red card suspension.

You can watch the game onÃ¢â¬Â¯MLS Season PassÃ¢â¬Â¯on the Apple TV app - and never miss a moment of the 2024 season. Stream every regular-season, playoff, and Leagues Cup match. Every Screen. No Blackouts.

Player Availability Report

Rio Hope-Gund - OUT - Right Leg

Mitja Ilenič - OUT - Red Card Suspension

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.