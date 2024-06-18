Injury Report: Two out vs. LA Galaxy
June 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC take on the LA Galaxy on Wednesday, June 19 at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Head Coach Nick Cushing will be without two players for the game.
Rio Hope-Gund remains out with a right leg issue and is joined by Mitja Ilenič who is absent due to a red card suspension.
You can watch the game onÃ¢â¬Â¯MLS Season PassÃ¢â¬Â¯on the Apple TV app - and never miss a moment of the 2024 season. Stream every regular-season, playoff, and Leagues Cup match. Every Screen. No Blackouts.
Player Availability Report
Rio Hope-Gund - OUT - Right Leg
Mitja Ilenič - OUT - Red Card Suspension
