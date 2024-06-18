CF Montréal Hosts New York Red Bulls this Wednesday

June 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - After successfully containing Western Conference-leading Real Salt Lake last Saturday, CF Montréal takes on the New York Red Bulls at Stade Saputo on Wednesday at 7:30pm (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

Head coach Laurent Courtois welcomed back some key reinforcements last time out, including several attacking players who returned to the squad from injury. Matías Cóccaro, Lassi Lappalainen, Mahala Opoku and Mason Toye all came off the bench against Salt Lake in the second half.

Unbeaten in its last four fixtures, CF Montréal holds a 10-14-2 overall record against the Red Bulls franchise with a 6-1-1 record at Stade Saputo.

Having earned his fourth shutout of the season on the weekend against RSL, goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois is on the verge of reaching the mark of 50 games played in MLS. His next match would make him the third Club goalkeeper to reach this milestone in MLS.

Striker Sunusi Ibrahim currently leads the team in goals scored this season (5). The Nigerian's next goal will be his 13th in his Montreal career, tying him with Mason Toye and Djordje Mihailovic for tenth place on the Club's all-time goalscoring list.

The Red Bulls are currently ranked third in the East. Led since December by German head coach Sandro Schwarz, NYRB boasts an 8-4-6 overall record and 3-4-3 road record. The New York side also has a goals-against average of 0.83 per game. The last time the team conceded more than two goals in a single game was on May 4, in a 6-2 loss to Inter Miami CF.

