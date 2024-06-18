Keys to the Match: Big Week

June 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC travel west to take on the LA Galaxy on Wednesday night.

Kickoff at Dignity Health Sports Park is scheduled for 10:30PM ET.

Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Ford...

Goal Getters

Only Real Salt Lake have scored more goals than the LA Galaxy in the Western Conference.

Greg Vanney's side have summoned 35 goals so far this season, with Serbian striker Dejan Joveljic their leading scorer with 10 goals. Elsewhere, Riqui Puig, Gabriel Pec, and Joseph Paintstil offer goals and creativity in abundance.

Vanney's commitment to attacking and entertaining football has come at some cost, however. While the Galaxy sit near the top of the attacking charts, they also have one of the poorer defensive records in the Western Conference. Conceding 27 goals so far this season, only four teams have conceded more in the West.

The Galaxy are unbeaten in eight home games, and that goal-heavy tendency was best summed up in their last outing against Sporting KC. Ultimately, the Galaxy ran out 4-2 winners, but not before some nervy moments - Miguel Berry giving them the fourth goal in stoppage time.

Bounce Back

Defeats have been few and far between for City of late and it meant Friday's result against the Columbus Crew stung that little bit more.

Central to New York City's good run of form was success on the road and this week affords them the chance to build more good momentum away from the Five Boroughs.

City know the challenge of facing the LA Galaxy won't be an easy one, but the same could easily have been said prior to facing Toronto FC and the Philadelphia Union. By claiming those victories they have established the pathway to claiming away wins.

The players and staff were frustrated to lose last time out, and they will be eager to channel that energy into Wednesday night as they seek to get back to winning ways.

Big Week

The race at the top of the Eastern Conference is hotting up with nine points separating City in fourth hand Inter Miami CF at the top.

Despite that gap, it's worth noting that Miami have played two more games than City, with this week presenting the opportunity to close the gap. Nick Cushing aspires for his side to be one of the best in MLS and that includes trying to win the Supporters' Shield.

As part of that journey, City must go away to difficult places - like the LA Galaxy and Nashville SC - and claim points. That means this is a big week for the players and staff, but it is the kind of challenge they relish.

