LAFC Aims to Extend Eight-Game All-Competition Winning Streak in Austin on Wednesday, June 19

June 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) travels to take on Austin FC on Wednesday, June 19, at Q2 Stadium at 5:30 p.m. PT (free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV).

LAFC is looking to extend its eight-game winning streak in all competitions on Wednesday vs. Austin. A Black & Gold victory would tie the record for most consecutive MLS regular season wins in club history, with seven.

This is the first meeting between LAFC and Austin this season. The Black & Gold leads the regular-season series with a 5-2-0 (W-L-T) record.

Match Information

Matchup: LAFC vs. Austin FC

Kickoff: June 19 @ 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: Q2 Stadium, Austin, TX

Watch: Free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM | ESPN LA App (English) | 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish)

