St. Louis CITY SC Trade Aziel Jackson to Columbus Crew

June 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







ST. LOUIS - St. Louis CITY SC acquired $325,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $325,000 in 2025 GAM from Columbus Crew in exchange for midfielder Aziel Jackson. CITY SC could acquire up to an additional $250,000 in GAM if certain performance-based incentives are achieved.

"We want to thank AZ for his time and contribution to our team as he played a key part in our successful inaugural season," said Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel. "This is a mutually beneficial trade that provides us flexibility to potentially strengthen the roster in the summer, while giving AZ a fresh start in Columbus."

Jackson had a career-best season when he arrived to St. Louis in 2023. Jackson was given his first crack in MLS play in St. Louis and had career-best stats in goals (1), assists (4), games started (12), games played (25) and minutes played (1120).

General Allocation Money (GAM) can be used to "buy down" a player's Salary Budget Charge as part of managing a club's roster, including buying down a Salary Budget Charge below the 2024 league maximum of $683,750. GAM can also be applied in the following circumstances:

To sign players new to MLS (that is, a player who did not play in MLS during the previous season).

To re-sign an existing MLS player.

To offset acquisition costs (loan and transfer fees).

In connection with the extension of a player's contract for the second year provided the player was new to MLS in the immediately prior year.

To reduce a player's Salary Budget Charge to the lesser of 50% of the Salary Budget Charge or $150,000.

St. Louis CITY SC (3-4-9, 18 pts) returns to CITYPARK for back-to-back matches in a week. CITY SC hosts the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday and then Atlanta United FC on Saturday with both matches kicking off at 7:30 p.m. CT. All St. Louis matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

TRANSACTION: St. Louis CITY SC acquires $325,000 in 2024 GAM and $325,000 in 2025 GAM from Columbus Crew and up to an additional $250,000 in GAM if certain performance-based incentives are achieved in exchange for AZ Jackson on June 18, 2024.

