Leadership and Remembering History Is How DeAndre Yedlin Chooses to Celebrate Juneteenth

June 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







DeAndre Yedlin has been, since the moment he arrived in Cincinnati and joined the club, a leader on the field and in the locker room for all. The MLS veteran and International star stepped into an important leadership role immediately, and without anyone asking him to when he joined the club earlier this year.

As a veteran player in MLS, and part of an earlier generation of African-American stars to be developed and thrive in the league, Yedlin has stepped up to support and take some of the younger players under his wing. The leadership and guidance he extends isn't exclusively provided to African-American players, but there is a special connection to those who share his cultural history.

"It's important. In this sport, especially in the past, we haven't had as much African American representation. So to be able to now see so many African Americans playing at a really high level, it's awesome. So to be kind of one of the older guys now, it's just making sure that everything's good with them.

"It's not like they're the only ones that I'm putting my arm around. But I think naturally they will gravitate towards me probably because we look alike. It's been fun because we talk about things other than just soccer because it's not our entire life. We're humans and we have problems and success off the field, so it's nice to have that sort of relationship."

In honor of the federal holiday, FC Cincinnati will celebrate Juneteenth in its match against Philadelphia Union Wednesday, commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865 when the enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation reached Texas after the end of the Civil War. Juneteenth (named as a portmanteau for June and Nineteenth) offers the club and all those in the community to reflect on the history of African Americans in this country, along with the struggles and perseverance of the African American community to date while also looking to the future and building a more connected world focused on eliminating racism.

For Yedlin, the holiday is a reminder to continue his leadership role and acknowledge the history and meaning for the day.

"It's a part of my history. But not only mine in that I think it's an important part of America's history. I think that's why it's so important to recognize it. We recognize a lot of other days and important events that have happened within our country. So to say that this is as important as any other holiday is an important message."

"It's good that it's starting to get more recognition now and that we're able to celebrate it and all it means."

Juneteenth at TQL Stadium

FC Cincinnati will celebrate Juneteenth on its match on June 19 against Philadelphia Union this Wednesday, and the club will attend several festivals leading up to the day, including the Juneteenth Block Party, JuneteenthFestival, and Parade on the 16th. The club will also participate in the Juneteenth Fireworks Festival on the 19th.

FC Cincinnati's Community Partner of the Match is Paloozanoire, a foundation founded in 2019 focused on enriching the lives of people of color through creativity, corporate leadership and entrepreneurship. Activities at Washington Park for the pre-match party will also include booths from Juneteenth Cincinnati and the Regeneration School and a dance presentation by Q-Kidz.

All FCC and Philadelphia Union players will also wear special adidas Juneteenth warm-up tops. The shirts donned by the players, specialty scarves and patches to celebrate the holiday will be available in the Team Store on Matchday.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.