Columbus Crew Acquire Aziel Jackson from St. Louis CITY SC in Exchange for $650,000 in General Allocation Money

June 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew have acquired midfielder Aziel Jackson via trade with St. Louis CITY SC in exchange for $650,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). CITY SC will receive a guaranteed $325,000 in 2024 GAM and $325,000 in 2025 GAM for Jackson, while an additional plus up to $250,000 in conditional GAM if certain performance metrics are met. CITY SC will receive a percentage of a future transfer fee if Jackson is moved outside of MLS. The 22-year-old will be available for selection with the Crew when the summer transfer window opens on July 18, 2024

"Aziel is a young and dynamic talent who will fit within our system and offer our coaching staff some added tactical flexibility in midfield," said Columbus Crew General Manager Issa Tall. "We look forward to Aziel's continued progression within our Club and culture, which emphasizes individual player development within a team-focused structure."

Jackson joins the Black & Gold following two seasons in St. Louis, where he appeared in 41 regular season matches and recorded one goal and five assists. He was acquired by CITY SC prior to the 2023 campaign after earning Best XI honors with MNUFC2 in 2022, when he amassed 10 goals and seven assists in 23 games. He finished the season tied for third in MLSNP standings for assists, three shy of league-leader Mohamed Farsi (10).

Jackson signed a Homegrown contract with Minnesota United in April 2021 following a trade with the New York Red Bulls for his homegrown priority. A Red Bull Academy product, Jackson moved to France at 16 years old and played with Toulouse FC for two seasons. Upon returning to the U.S., Jackson was loaned to USL Championship side North Carolina FC for the 2021 season.

Earlier this year, Jackson was selected to participate in the United States' annual January training camp and earned his first senior cap on Jan. 20, 2024, entering in the second half of an international friendly against Slovenia.

AZIEL JACKSON

Position: Midfield

DOB: October 25, 2001

Birthplace: New York, New York

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 154 lbs.

Nationality: USA

Last Club: St. Louis CITY SC

TRANSACTION: Columbus Crew acquire midfielder Aziel Jackson from St. Louis CITY SC in exchange for a guaranteed $650,000 in GAM and up to $250,000 in conditional GAM announced on June 18, 2024. CITY SC will receive a percentage of a future transfer fee if Jackson is moved outside of MLS.

