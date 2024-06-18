Edwin Mosquera Expected to Miss Three-To-Four Weeks
June 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United announced today that forward Edwin Mosquera is expected to miss the next three-to-four weeks after suffering a left meniscus injury in the club's match against Houston Dynamo on Saturday. His rehabilitation process will determine his return to play timeline.
Atlanta United (4-8-5, 17 points) returns to action Wednesday, June 19 when it travels to face D.C. United at Audi Field (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.
