Enchant Christmas Returns to San Jose's PayPal Park with an All-New World's Largest Christmas Light Maze this Holiday Season

June 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - After two consecutive and sensational holiday seasons at PayPal Park, Enchant Christmas is thrilled to announce that it will once again return to debut for the San Jose community a new World's Largest Christmas Light Maze. From November 22 to December 29, 2024, San Jose locals and visitors alike can once again immerse themselves amidst a ballpark field full of larger-than-life light sculptures, an ice skating trail and countless other festive attractions. This beloved holiday event promises to bring the magic of Christmas to the Bay Area - look forward to snow! Get ready for an unforgettable holiday season with a special Christmas in July ticket opportunity starting July 9. For first access to single tickets and limited experiences, sign up at EnchantChristmas.com.

"We are excited to be bringing Enchant Christmas magic back to San Jose," Enchant CEO Kevin Johnston said. "We are so grateful for the response from the community and can't wait to be entering our 3rd season in San Jose. The Enchant team works year-round to bring an all-new adventure, and this year, I think it is our best work yet. We can't wait to share it with you this holiday season. Christmas is coming!"

In addition to the memory-making attractions, Enchant Christmas offers a variety of opportunities for booking unforgettable holiday parties. Whether you're planning an intimate gathering or a large corporate event, Enchant offers suites and private spaces, customizable packages, and even the opportunity to make Enchant your own for a night. Now is the time to secure your holiday party date of choice and at the best rates. Inquire today at EnchantChristmas.com.

Highlights of Enchant Christmas 2024:

The World's Largest Christmas Light Maze : Wander through a mesmerizing labyrinth of twinkling lights and discover the magic within every corner. This experience is story-based - as a guest of Enchant, it's your mission to save Christmas by finding the missing sculptures throughout the maze. Look forward to the story reveal on July 9.

Ice Skating Trail: Glide through a stunning ice skating trail adorned with sparkling lights. Whether you're a seasoned skater or a beginner, this winter wonderland experience is sure to delight.

Santa's Landing: Meet Santa Claus and share your holiday wishes and then enjoy storytime with Mrs. Claus. Capture the moment with a cherished photo that will become a treasured holiday keepsake.

Live Entertainment and Musical Performance: Enjoy live performances from local artists as well as select nights of Christmas Karaoke, ugly Christmas sweater contests, and more.

Enchant Village: Shop for unique gifts and festive treats from a curated selection of local artisans and vendors. From handmade crafts to delicious holiday goodies, there's something for everyone.

Seasonal Food and Beverage - Savor seasonal favorites and indulge in flavors you've eagerly awaited all year.

GET INVOLVED WITH ENCHANT

Magical memories await during the 2024 Enchant Christmas season. Whether you're an artisan or culinary vendor, someone seeking seasonal employment during the holiday season, a content creator or influencer, a prospective promotional partner or sponsor, or a member of the press, we are eager to hear from you.

