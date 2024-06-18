President of Football Operations Raúl Sanllehí Outlines Ambition for Sustainable, Global Future
June 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
In five short years, Inter Miami CF has made a significant impact on the global fútbol landscape. With a number of successes now under the Club's belt, the ambition to grow remained. Accordingly, the Club recently named Raúl Sanllehí and Xavier Asensi as Co-Presidents, with Sanllehí joining as President of Football Operations.
The Spanish-born former FC Barcelona and Arsenal FC executive brings a wealth of high-level experience to Inter Miami, and will be looking to continue to build on Ownership's vision.
"The goal, in the end, is to enhance the infrastructure so that the Club can continue growing according to our ambition to go global. I have experience with several clubs, I have a good idea of Ã¢â¬â¹Ã¢â¬â¹the type of structure needed to be sustainable in the future," said Sanllehí. "We have something already established to be able to build on and guarantee a bit of sustainability in the structure of football."
The decision to join Inter Miami was a simple one for Sanllehí, as he expressed admiration for what the Club has accomplished in its first half-decade, and an eagerness to continue to build on it.
"What didn't attract me?" he asked with a smile. "I'm like a child on Christmas day."
"The ambition of the owners seems spectacular to me. What they are doing so far, and the entire mission they have towards the future - of turning Inter Miami into a global club, a force in fútbol, a relevant team in the world - that is fantastic. They have already shown us. We are here in Chase Stadium, we have the Florida Blue Training Center next door, what they are doing with Miami Freedom Park, everything. And I also really like the motto "Freedom to Dream" because I think it defines exactly how I see life too.
"The success of the past five years, the Club has reached two important finals and has qualified for the Concacaf Champions Cup. And another important thing, 10 Academy products have signed for the First Team. I believe greatly in a club's identity, the academy needs to nourish the first team. In the biggest, legendary clubs in Europe, they have a majority of their players come from their academies, and you have to create a system surrounding a methodology, so the team's play in the same way to understand how you define a club's identity."
The confluence of major events in the world of fútbol coming to South Florida was also a draw for Sanllehí as he accepted his role with Inter Miami.
"It's everything that is happening in Miami - in the United States, but in Miami in particular. The Copa América now, next year the Club World Cup and the following year the World Cup. FIFA has moved here. It is a sign that Miami is the place to be If you're in football."
Now that he has arrived in South Florida, Sanllehí will be working closely with Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson to build a sustainable future on the sporting side for Inter Miami.
"My relationship with Chris Henderson is good because we have known each other for a couple of years...The working relationship is complementary. We are going to complement each other a lot and we have already been talking...My job is to coordinate all the people so that the product - that is the growth of this club - is sustainable."
