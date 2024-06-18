Sounders FC and Talking Rain Beverage Company Enter Multi-Year Partnership

June 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC today announced that the club has signed a multi-year partnership with Talking Rain Beverage Company, makers of the number one sparkling water brand, Sparkling Ice®, designating it the Official Sparkling Refreshment of Sounders FC.

Together the Rave Green and Talking Rain have united as two high-energy hometown brands to fuel the team and its fans, supporting healthier beverage options that support active lifestyles and wellness.

"We're happy to welcome Talking Rain to the Rave Green family," said Sounders FC Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer Taylor Graham. "As a company born right here in Western Washington themselves, Talking Rain embraces so many of the same strong values as Sounders FC, including a deep commitment to community. We look forward to connecting with our fans in new, engaging ways supported by Talking Rain's energetic and vibrant spirit."

On matchdays, fans can dive into Talking Rain's "Anything But Subtle" philosophy at the Sparkling Ice Anything But Subtle Fan Decoration Zone. Face paint, temporary tattoos and more are available at this branded activation space to allow fans of all ages to creatively express their Sounders spirit. At halftime of each game, the most enthusiastic and decorated fan in attendance will be selected as the Sparkling Ice Anything But Subtle Fan of the Match and rewarded with a Sparkling Ice prize pack.

"We know our flavor fans prefer an active lifestyle and better-for-you refreshments, which is why we're thrilled that Sparkling Ice has partnered with the Sounders in this world-class collaboration," said Rich DePencier, Chief Growth Officer at Talking Rain Beverage Company. "The Sounders FC's values closely match our own, including our support for healthy communities, personal wellbeing, and greater inclusivity."

Recognizing that the energy provided by supportive fans is crucial for the team whether playing at home or away, Sparkling Ice is also presenting a fan social media photo series to celebrate Sounders FC's passionate fan base. After each match, Sparkling Ice and Sounders FC will honor fans by showcasing photographs of some of the best fan moments on Sounders FC's social media channels.

Talking Rain and Sparkling Ice will also activate around Lumen Field in various ways, including presenting the new "Ice in the Veins" replay moment to highlight every home save by Sounders FC.

As an additional piece of the partnership, Talking Rain and Sparkling Ice beverages will be stocked for the enjoyment of players, staff and visitors at the Providence Swedish Performance Center and Clubhouse, Sounders FC's state-of-the-art new headquarters that opened in February.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.