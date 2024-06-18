Kickoff for September 21 Match at Charlotte FC Moved to 4:00 p.m.
June 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution's regular season away match at Charlotte FC on Saturday, Sept. 21 will now be played at 4:00 p.m. ET. The match remains available to watch on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, in English and Spanish, and on the radio via 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM). Portuguese commentary for every Revolution match is available on 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA.
The Revolution and Charlotte FC will meet for the second time this season when New England visits Bank of America Stadium in September. New England, now winners of three straight contests, claimed a 1-0 win at home in the sides' first encounter of the 2024 season on April 6, behind a first-half winner from Carles Gil. The Revolution have won four of the five previous meetings with Charlotte, the only loss coming in the latter's inaugural MLS season in 2022.
The Revolution will seek a fourth consecutive victory when they visit FC Cincinnati this Saturday, June 22 at TQL Stadium. The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff in Ohio airs on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen to the Revolution's local radio call on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM) with Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies. Portuguese commentary is available on 1260 AM "Nossa Radio USA".
