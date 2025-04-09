New England Revolution Academy Set to Participate in 2025 Generation Adidas Cup on Saturday

April 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The Revolution Academy's Under-18 and Under-16 teams will travel to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. to compete in the 2025 Generation adidas Cup from April 12-20. New England is one of 80 clubs competing in the annual international youth tournament, alongside teams from 14 countries, spanning four continents. The Revolution will kick off group-stage action on Saturday, as one of 40 teams in each age group (U-18 and U-16) that will look to claim a title.

The U-18s will compete in Group F at this year's tournament, joining Sockers FC Chicago, Seattle Sounders FC, and Daejeon Hana Citizen from South Korea. Over the weekend, the U-18s shut out New York City FC, 2-0, on Saturday. Grant Emerhi (2008 - Mansfield, Mass.) opened the scoring in the 14th minute, as Javaun Mussenden (2007 - Dallas, Ga.) sealed the win from the penalty spot in the 82nd minute.

The U-16s are set to take on FC Bayern Munich from Germany, St. Louis CITY SC, and Portland Timbers in Group I play. In their most recent MLS NEXT regular season match on Saturday, New England defeated New York City FC, 4-2. Judah Siqueira (2009 - South Easton, Mass.) led the attack with a hat trick, while Paolo Tornberg Ayala (2009 - Revere, Mass.) also found the back of the net, capitalizing on an assist by Jonathan Cante (2009 - Pawtucket, R.I.).

New England's U-15s, U-14s, and U-13s were all in action last weekend, taking on New England Futbol Club (NEFC) on Saturday and Intercontinental Football Academy (IFA) on Sunday. The U-15s defeated NEFC, 4-2. Shifaq Fazl (2010 - Branford, Conn.) completed a brace, while Bayron Morales-Vega (2010 - Framingham, Mass.) and Alex Gomes (2010 - Bridgewater, Mass.) also contributed to the scoring. On Sunday, the U-15s fell 2-1 to IFA, with Morales-Vega scoring the Revolution's lone goal.

The U-14s routed NEFC, 4-0, on Saturday. Rikelme De Almeida (2011 - Easton, Mass.) posted a goal-and-assist performance, while Rico Janairo (2011 - Auburndale, Mass.), Landon Ho Sang (2011 - Ludlow, Mass.), and Asher Bremser (2011 - Boston, Mass.) all added goals of their own. On Sunday, the U-14s shut out IFA, 2-0. Ho Sang and Boston Kahoalli (2012 - Whitman, Mass.) each tallied a goal in the contest, while goalkeeper Charles Wallace (2010 - Burlington, Vt.) collected the clean sheet.

The U-13s edged out NEFC, 2-1, on Saturday. Gavin Rybak (2012 - Andover, Mass.) tallied a goal in the 50th minute, while Drake Roberts (2012 - Bedford, Mass.) netted the game-winner in the 70th minute. On Sunday, the U-13s earned a 1-0 win over IFA. Asher Cotter (2012 - Arlington, Mass.) scored the Revolution's lone goal of the match, while goalkeeper James Warren (2012 - Wellesley, Mass.) kept the clean sheet.

While the U-18s and U-16s compete in GA Cup, New England's U-15s, U-14s, and U-13s will have the weekend off. Click here to learn more about the New England Revolution Academy. More information on the 2025 Generation adidas Cup can be found here.

UNDER 18s

New England Revolution U-18s vs. New York City FC U-18s

Saturday, April 5, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 2, New York City FC 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Grant Emerhi (Raphael Alves) 14'

NE - Javaun Mussenden (Penalty Kick) 82'

Revolution U-18s: Julian Chapman; Sage Kinner, Eli Ackerman, Aidan Reilly, Sheridan McNish; Enzo Goncalves (Joaquin Garcia Zilinskas 68'), Javaun Mussenden, Robert Nichols III (Bryan Norena 84'); Raphael Alves (Cliff-Grova Rwabira 84), Josh Partal (Edwin Flores 58'), Grant Emerhi.

Substitutes Not Used: Owen Beninga, Josh Poulson.

UNDER 16s

New England Revolution U-16s vs. New York City FC U-16s

Saturday, April 5, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 4, New York City FC 2

Scoring Summary:

NE - Judah Siqueira (Unassisted) 5'

NYC - 12'

NYC - 29'

NE - Paolo Tornberg Ayala (Jonathan Cante) 68'

NE - Judah Siqueira (Chris Scott) 70'

NE - Judah Siqueira (Penalty Kick) 90'

Revolution U-16s: Ryker Fauth; Aarin Prajapati, Josh Macedo, Kauan De Campos (Edon Zharku 75'), Alex Glassman; Levi Katsell, Judah Siqueira, Kaisei Korytoski (Chris Scott 60'); Kaleb De Campos (Jonathan Cante 60'), Ivan Villalobos Lopez (Brian Brooks 87'), Paolo Tornberg Ayala (Isaiah Claverie 75').

Substitutes Not Used: Reinner Fidelis.

UNDER 15s

New England Revolution U-15s vs. New England Futbol Club U-15s

Saturday, April 5, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 4, NEFC 2

Scoring Summary:

NE - Shifaq Fazl (Alejandro Garza) 29'

NE - Shifaq Fazl (Jude Chisholm) 52'

NEFC - 66'

NE - Bayron Morales-Vega (Unassisted) 75'

NE - Alex Gomes (Musah Adamu) 80'

NEFC - 80'

Revolution U-15s: Mason Yang (JV De Almeida 46'); Tobin Farmer (Dalu Nwazojie 40'), Niaz Sacirbey, Alex Lewis (Vaughn Scholz 40'), Jude Chisholm; Andrew Hsu (Frankie Caruso 60'), Jesse Ebere, Davi Pereira (Bayron Morales-Vega 60'); Shayne Dos Santos, Shifaq Fazl (Musah Adamu 60'), Alejandro Garza (Alex Gomes 60').

Substitutes Not Used: None

New England Revolution U-15s vs. Intercontinental Football Academy U-15s

Sunday, April 6, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 1, IFA 2

Scoring Summary:

NE - Bayron Morales-Vega (Frankie Caruso) 8'

IFA - 37'

IFA - 75'

Revolution U-15s: Zach LaPierre; Tobin Farmer, Makai Harr, Alex Lewis, Braeden Anderson; Frankie Caruso (Alex Gomes 65'), Logan Azar, Bayron Morales-Vega (Davi Pereira 55'); Rikelme De Almeida (Lucas Pereira 65'), Shifaq Fazl (Alejandro Garza 55'), Musah Adamu (Jude Chisholm 75').

Substitutes Not Used: Niaz Sacirbey, Mason Yang.

UNDER 14s

New England Revolution U-14s vs. New England Futbol Club U-14s

Saturday, April 5, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 4, NEFC 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Rico Janairo (Unassisted) 38'

NE - Rikelme De Almeida (Brennan McWeeny) 70'

NE - Landon Ho Sang (Unassisted) 74'

NE - Asher Bremser (Rikelme De Almeida)

Revolution U-14s: Zach Lapierre (Charles Wallace 40'); Asher Bremser, Stefan Gorea, Jason Kamerzel-Smith (Ivan Pokinboroda 50'), JP Munko (Thierry Maurer 40'); Hans Marten (Brennan McWeeney 60'), Kai Nielsen, Boston Kahoalii (Jeremiah Moyano 40'); Navayush Gurung (Rikelme De Almeida 40'), Arthur Bernardino, Landon Ho Sang (Roderick Janairo 40').

Substitutes Not Used: None.

New England Revolution U-14s vs. Intercontinental Football Academy U-14s

Sunday, April 6, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 2, IFA 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Boston Kahoalli (Rico Janairo) 43'

NE - Landon Ho Sang (Navayush Gurung) 60'

Revolution U-14s: Charles Wallace; Thierry Maurer (JP Munko 40'), Asher Bremser (Dalu Nwazojie 40'), Vaughn Scholz, Stefan Gorea (Jason Kamerzel-Smith 40'); Hans Marten (Andrew Hsu 40'), Jeremiah Moyano (Boston Kahoalii 40'); Brennan McWeeney (Kai Nielsen 40'), Landon Ho Sang, Arthur Bernardino (Navayush Gurung 40'), Rico Janairo.

Substitutes Not Used: None.

UNDER 13s

New England Revolution U-13s vs. New England Futbol Club U-13s

Saturday, April 5,, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 2, NEFC 1

Scoring Summary:

NEFC - 22'

NE - Gavin Rybak (Darragh Nugent) 50'

NE - Drake Roberts (Nolan Nairn) 70'

Revolution U-13s: Xavier Farone; Ayden Gomes, Vik Chitnis, Enrique Rosado, Juju Gomez; Asher Cotter, Darragh Nugent, Sami Chao; Noah Alcin, Gavin Rybak, Jayden Lefter.

Substitutes Used: Marlito Quijada, Drake Roberts, Nolan Nairn, Lucas Williams, Luca Cicione.

New England Revolution U-13s vs. Intercontinental Football Academy U-13s

Sunday, April 6,, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 1, IFA 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Asher Cotter (Unassisted) 56'

Revolution U-13s: James Warren; Noah Alcin, Ivan Pokinboroda, Darragh Nugent, Ayden Gomes; Asher Cotter, Luca Cicione, Marlito Quijada; Nolan Nairn, Drake Roberts, Lucas Williams.

Substitutes Used: Sami Chao, Juju Gomez, Vik Chitnis, Jayden Lefter, Gavin Rybak.

