FC Cincinnati Academy Heads to Bradenton, Fla. for 2025 Generation Adidas Cup

April 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The FC Cincinnati Academy is gearing up for one of the premier international youth tournaments, the 2025 Generation adidas Cup. This edition of the tournament will feature 80 teams, representing 14 different countries, and four continents.

FC Cincinnati Academy's U18 squad has been placed in Group B alongside youth sides from CF Monterrey (Mexico), Real Salt Lake and New York City FC. The Young Garys' U16 squad has been placed in Group C alongside youth sides from KRC Genk (Belgium), Seattle Sounders FC and Charlotte See below for the full slate of Group Stage matches for the FCC Academy's teams at the 2025 GA Cup:

FCC Academy Group Stage Schedule at 2025 GA Cup

U18 U16

Date & Time (ET) Opponent Date & Time (ET) Opponent

Sat. 4/12 - 2 p.m. Real Salt Lake Sat., 4/12 - 10 a.m. Seattle Sounders FC

Sun., 4/13 - 2 p.m. NYCFC

Sun., 4/13 - 10 a.m. Charlotte FC

Mon., 4/14 - 2:30 p.m. CF Monterrey ^ Mon., 4/14 - 9 a.m. KRC Genk

^ Streamed live on MLS' YouTube page

Schedule Subject to Change

All Times Eastern

International powerhouses FC Bayern, Inter Milan, and Palmeiras will be among the clubs competing against MLS academies at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., from April 12-20. The 80 teams will be split evenly at the U18 and U16 age groups and will include four MLS NEXT Elite Academies (non-MLS academies).

Competition Structure

Forty teams, organized into 10 groups of four, will compete in each of the two age groups. Group draws will be random, utilizing buckets categorized by division for MLS academies, while international clubs will be drawn randomly. Sixteen teams will advance to the single-elimination championship bracket - comprising the 10 group winners and the top six second-place finishers. The next-best 16 teams will enter a consolation bracket, with the final eight teams competing in consolation groups to provide additional competitive matches.

All teams competing in the 2025 Generation adidas Cup are guaranteed to play seven 60-minute matches, comprised of two 30-minute halves. The championship matches in both age groups will be extended to 70-minute matches. All contests that are tied at the end of regulation will go directly to a penalty-kick shootout.

2025 Generation adidas Cup schedule and standings will be available **HERE**.

After the conclusion of the tournament, awards will be presented in both age groups, recognizing the Most Valuable Player presented by adidas, Top Scorer, and Generation adidas Cup Best Goalkeeper presented by Allstate. The Best XI presented by adidas will highlight the top-performing players from each position at the competition.

