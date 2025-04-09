FC Cincinnati Academy Launches Regional Discovery Program

April 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







The FC Cincinnati Academy today announced the expansion of the club's Discovery Program, launched in 2019 to help bring local and regional based players into the FC Cincinnati professional player pathway, beginning with two Regional Discovery Pilot Programs in Cincinnati and Dayton in April 2025.

"The Regional Discovery Program is yet another important step in the growth of our Academy," said Chris Albright, FC Cincinnati General Manager. "As we continue to live out our values of building a championship-caliber and community-focused club, the Regional Discovery Program will help to establish key infrastructure to encourage and support the best young athletes in the area to fall in love with soccer."

The Regional Discovery Pilot Programs will serve as the entry point into the academy's elite player development pathway, of which players have been identified for through FC Cincinnati's Soccer in the Community Camps, Clinics and Community Relations, and will provide high-level training and competition for local players. This program will also extend to young athletes beginning to play sports across the region in camps, programs and individual coaching clinics.

Curriculum will assist in the development of advanced level soccer players while building relationships with the athletes, local clubs and fans of the game. Players invited to the program will have access to professional coaches from within the FC Cincinnati Regional Discovery program.

Each program will run for six weeks in downtown Cincinnati, at Taft High School, and Dayton at the University of Dayton. Following the initial two pilot programs in the Spring, FC Cincinnati staff will work with local clubs to launch the full program in the fall of 2025.

For more information on the FC Cincinnati Academy, visit fccincinnati.com/academy.

