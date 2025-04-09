LA Galaxy Turn Focus to Home Match against Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday, April 12 Following Elimination from 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup

April 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







MONTERREY, Mexico - The LA Galaxy's 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign came to an end following a 3-2 loss to Tigres UANL in the Quarterfinal second leg match before 34,435 fans in attendance at Estadio Universitario on Tuesday night. Next up, LA returns to league action by playing host to Houston Dynamo FC in the club's 30th season celebration at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, April 12 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass)

LA Galaxy In Concacaf Champions Cup

Tuesday's Quarterfinal match marked the second-ever meeting between LA and Tigres in an official competition, with LA trailing the series 0-1-1 (2 GF, 3 GA). In 48 all-time Concacaf Champions Cup matches played, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 22-14-12. In four matches played during the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, the LA Galaxy held a 1-2-1 record.

Goal-Scoring Plays

TIG - Nicolas Ibáñez (Diego Lainez), 9th minute: Diego Lainez delivered a cross into the box that Nicolas Ibáñez headed in at the far corner.

TIG - Uriel Antuna (Rafael Carioca), 10th minute: Uriel Antuna took a touch around Zanka inside the 18-yard box and fired his left-footed shot into the far corner of the goal.

LA - Joseph Paintsil, 40th minute: Joseph Paintsil was first to a loose ball inside the Tigres penalty area, took a touch around the Tigres goalkeeper and calmly placed his shot into the back of the net.

TIG - Romulu Zanre (Diego Lainez), 57th minute: Diego Lainez's free-kick delivery into the box was redirected in off the head of Romulu Zanre.

LA - Emiro Garcés (Zanka), 60th minute: Gabriel Pec's in-swinging corner-kick service was flicked on by Zanka to Emiro Garcés, who poked his effort in at the near post.

Postgame Notes

In 48 all-time Concacaf Champions Cup matches played, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 22-14-12.

In four matches played during the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, the LA Galaxy held a 1-2-1 record.

In six all-time matches played on the road against Liga MX opponents in Concacaf Champions Cup play, the LA Galaxy hold an all-time record of 0-6-0.

Joseph Paintsil recorded his first goal of the 2025 campaign, logging 90 minutes of action, five fouls committed and two fouls suffered in the match against Tigres.

Emiro Garcés tallied his second goal across all competitions during the 2025 campaign in the loss to Tigres.

Zanka notched his second assist of the season in the match against Tigres.

Gabriel Pec finished the match with two chances created in 90 minutes played against Tigres.

Next Game

Next up, the LA Galaxy return to league action by playing host to Houston Dynamo FC in the club's 30th season celebration at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, April 12 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

2025 Concacaf Champions Cup - Quarterfinals (Leg 2)

LA Galaxy at Tigres UANL

Tuesday - Estadio Universitario (Monterrey, Mexico)

Goals by Half12F

LA Galaxy112

Tigres UANL 2 13

Scoring Summary:

TIG: Ibáñez (Lainez), 9

TIG: Antuna (Carioca), 10

LA: Paintsil, 40

TIG: Zanre (Lainez), 57

LA: Garcés (Zanka), 60

Misconduct Summary:

LA: Zanka (caution), 38

TIG: Gorriaran (caution), 38

TIG: Guzman (caution), 60

Lineups:

LA: GK John McCarthy; D Miki Yamane, D Emiro Garcés, D Zanka (Miguel Berry, 85), D John Nelson; M Diego Fagundez (C), M Edwin Cerrillo, M Isaiah Parente (Julián Aude, 75), F Joseph Paintsil, F Gabriel Pec, F Christian Ramirez

Substitutes Not Used: GK JT Marcinkowski, GK Novak Mićović; D Ascel Essengue, D Harbor Miller, D Eriq Zavaleta, M Tucker Lepley, M Lucas Sanabria, M Elijah Wynder, F Matheus Nascimento, F Ruben Ramos Jr.

TOTAL SHOTS: 7 (Joseph Paintsil, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Joseph Paintsil, 2); FOULS: 17 (Joseph Paintsil, 5); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 3

TIG: GK Nahuel Guzman, D Joaquim Henrique, D Juan Jose Purata, M Rafael Carioca (Juan Pablo Vigon, 76), M Fernando Gorriaran, M Juan Brunetta (C), M Diego Lainez, M Javier Aquino, M Romulu Zanre, F Uriel Antuna (Vladimir Lorona, 89), F Nicolas Ibáñez

Substitutes Not Used: GK Felipe Rodriguez, GK Fernando Tapia; D Eduardo Tercero, D Osvaldo Rodriguez; M Jesus Garza, M Raymundo Fulgencio, F Marcelo Flores, F Diego Sanchez

TOTAL SHOTS: 9 (Three players tied, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 6 (Nicolas Ibáñez, 2); FOULS: 11 (Nicolas Ibáñez, 3); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 2

Referee: Selvin Brown

Assistant Referees: Gerson Orellana, Roney Salinas

Fourth Official: Nelson Salgado

VAR: Benjamin Pineda

Weather: Clear, 75 degrees

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 9, 2025

LA Galaxy Turn Focus to Home Match against Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday, April 12 Following Elimination from 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup - LA Galaxy

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.