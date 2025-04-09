Earthquakes to Light up the Sky with 1,000-Drone Postgame Show for 103rd California Clasico vs. LA Galaxy at Stanford Stadium

April 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The most iconic rivalry in Major League Soccer returns as the San Jose Earthquakes will host the LA Galaxy in the 103rd California Clasico presented by El Camino Health on Saturday, June 28, at Stanford Stadium, highlighted by a 1,000-drone light show after the match courtesy of Sky Elements.

In addition to the Postgame Drone Show, which will be the first ever to light up the sky over the renowned South Bay venue, the festivities will include a pregame Fan Fest and commemorative halftime performance. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, as well as via local radio KSFO 810 AM (English) and 1370 AM La Kaliente (Spanish).

Designed as a visual tribute to the Fourth of July, the California Clasico and the Earthquakes' passionate fanbase, the custom drone show will celebrate America's Birthday and iconic moments throughout the rivalry, which stretches all the way back to 1996 and MLS' inaugural season. With a combination of high-fidelity animations, precise choreography and dynamic storytelling, Sky Elements will bring soccer and showmanship together in one unforgettable post-match experience.

The annual California Clasico will be played at Stanford Stadium for the 12th time since the game first came to The Farm in 2012, with last year's match commemorating the club's 50th anniversary drawing more than 40,000 fans once again. In all, the Quakes are 5-3-3 in 11 matches against the Galaxy at Stanford, including four come-from-behind victories.

The only way to guarantee a seat to all 2025 Earthquakes home games is by purchasing season tickets. Single-game tickets for the California Clasico at Stanford Stadium, as well as matches at PayPal Park and Levi's Stadium, are now available to the general public.

In honor of the Quakes scoring six goals during last Sunday's win, a sixth game has been included to the existing Mini-Plan for the price of five. The Mini-Plan includes tickets to marquee matches like Quakes vs. Inter Miami CF on May 14, Quakes vs. LA Galaxy on June 28, and Quakes vs. San Diego FC on August 17. Quantities are limited. The extra match offer will end on Thursday, April 10, and can be purchased.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.