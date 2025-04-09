LAFC Visits Inter Miami CF on April 9 with Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinal Berth at Stake
April 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
With a berth in the Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinals at stake, LAFC travels to South Florida for a showdown against Inter Miami CF in the deciding match of their Quarterfinal series. Kickoff for the concluding match of the two-game, total-goal series is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on FS1, TUDN, ViX and 710 AM ESPN LA.
LAFC leads the series on aggregate, one goal to zero, by virtue of its 1-0 victory at BMO Stadium on April 2. Twenty-one-year-old forward Nathan Ordaz of Encino, CA scored the winning goal in the 57th minute, and the Black & Gold defense pitched an all-important shutout to give the team a better chance of advancing to the next round.
Due to the aggregate goals system used to determine the advancing team, LAFC can advance with a tie or even a loss so long as that loss is not by more than two goals. Should Miami win 1-0 in regulation, the match would go to a 30-minute overtime period to determine who advances and ultimately penalty kicks if the teams remained tied after that.
The Concacaf Champions Cup is an international competition featuring the top clubs from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. This is the third Champions Cup Quarterfinals appearance for the Black & Gold, who advanced to the tournament final in 2020 and 2023.
