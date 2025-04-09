LAFC Announces Updated Executive Team Structure

April 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC today announced an updated executive team structure, with Stacy Johns being promoted to Chief Business Officer.

"We are excited to elevate Stacy Johns to serve as our CBO," LAFC Lead Managing Owner Bennett Rosenthal said. "In her five years with the club, she has been at the forefront in helping to build LAFC and BMO Stadium into leaders in the world of sports and entertainment."

Johns will oversee all business operations for the club, which includes BMO Stadium. She joined LAFC in August 2020 as Chief Financial Officer from the Indianapolis Colts (NFL) and has served as the club's Chief Operating Officer since 2023. In her previous roles, she coordinated fiscal planning, accountability, and strategy across all segments of the business, including a number of revenue-generating verticals as well as data strategy, IT, and stadium operations.

In 2023, she was named a Game Changer by the Sports Business Journal and received the 2024 CFO of the Year award from the Los Angeles Business Journal. During her tenure, both LAFC and BMO Stadium have received numerous awards, including being ranked as the most valuable club in MLS by both Forbes and Sportico (rising from $475M to $1.25B), recognized as Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young, and named to Pollstar's Top 5 in Worldwide Concert Sales, and to Billboard's Top 20 Global List of Best Stadiums For Touring.

"This is an important time for our organization as we continue to expand our sports and entertainment business at BMO Stadium," Johns said. "This is also a pivotal time for soccer in the United States with the World Cup coming to Los Angeles, providing the ability for us to grow both our brand and business. The LAFC community is special, and I am committed to ensuring it continues to be a source of inspiration for our supporters and fans throughout Southern California and beyond."

A graduate of Butler University, Johns worked 16 years as a key leader in finance and accounting with the Colts, where she spent her final six years as the team's Vice President of Finance & HR. The Indiana native began her career as a CPA, spending time with firms Ernst & Young and Eli Lilly. Stacy currently serves on the Board of Directors and Finance Committees for the LA Sports Council and Pro Sports Assembly, as well as the Corporate Advisory Board of the USC Marshall School of Business. She is also on the advisory board of the LAFC Sports Foundation.

Larry Freedman, LAFC's former Chief Business Officer, will continue with the club as Co-President.

