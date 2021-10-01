Marvelous Gem Stuns Sounds

October 1, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - James Marvel tossed a career-high tying eight innings on Friday night to lead the Indianapolis Indians to a win over the Nashville Sounds, 7-2.

Marvel (W, 7-7) surrendered two runs and fanned a season-high tying eight batters in his fourth quality start of the season. He allowed two earned runs on five hits in the outing.

Tied 1-1 after Nashville (69-58) tied the game in the top of the third inning, the Indians put up three runs in the bottom half to take the lead needed for the win. Diego Castillo led off the frame with a single, his second hit of the night, and Rodolfo Castro followed with an RBI double. With two runs in, a dropped fly ball in right field with two outs gave the Indians a 4-1 lead.

The Sounds took one run back in the top of the fourth inning, but the Indians (61-66) continued to pile on insurance runs. Mason Martin hit his third Triple-A home run in the bottom of the fifth inning and Christian Bethancourt launched a long homer in the seventh to bookend three consecutive scoring frames for the team.

Tyler Bashlor entered the game for the ninth inning and struck out two of his three batters faced. Alec Bettinger (L, 3-7) surrendered four runs (two earned) on four hits in as many innings.

Indianapolis and Nashville will battle again on Saturday night at 7:05 PM ET. RHP Osvaldo Bido (0-0, 11.57) will face off against RHP Victor Castaneda (1-1, 0.96).

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from October 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.