Erin (O'Donnell) McCormick Named Gwinnett Stripers Vice President and General Manager

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Atlanta Braves have named Erin (O'Donnell) McCormick as the new Vice President and General Manager for the Gwinnett Stripers. McCormick replaces Adam English, who has agreed to become the new General Manager and Chief Operating Officer of the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers).

In becoming the fourth Vice President and General Manager in Gwinnett history, McCormick makes Braves history as the first woman to be named as a General Manager for an Atlanta minor league affiliate. She is one of four women currently serving as a General Manager at the Triple-A level.

"I am excited to serve as the General Manager for one of the best Minor League Baseball organizations in the country," said McCormick. "I fell in love with this business 15 years ago and to be able to represent the team, employees, partners, and our community in such a way is a huge honor."

McCormick spent the previous three years as the Stripers' Assistant General Manager, working alongside English in all facets of the club's operation and directly overseeing all advertising, sponsorship implementation, ballpark entertainment, digital and social media, media relations, community relations, and merchandise.

In McCormick's first season in 2019, the Stripers increased their attendance over the previous year for the first time since 2011, a 16,387 increase that ranked fifth-highest in the 14-team International League. That season also saw the team make national headlines with the "Beat the Fridge Race" at Coolray Field, a promotion that went viral on social media and earned Gwinnett a Minor League Baseball Golden Bobblehead Award for "Best In-Game Promotion."

McCormick assisted English in guiding the club through the canceled 2020 season that saw Coolray Field repurposed as the Braves Alternate Training Site. In 2021, she was instrumental in the Stripers' safe return to regular operation and full-capacity crowds.

"In her role as the Assistant General Manager for the last three years, Erin has been involved in all phases of the Stripers operation while also introducing many initiatives to grow the game in Gwinnett," said Chip Moore, Atlanta Braves Executive Vice President, Minor League Affiliates and Strategic Planning. "She has been and will continue to be an invaluable leader for the Stripers while helping the team continue to build their brand and fan base."

McCormick enters her 15th season in Minor League Baseball in 2022, having previously worked with the Birmingham Barons (Double-A, Chicago White Sox), Sacramento River Cats (Triple-A, San Francisco Giants), Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A, St. Louis Cardinals), Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Double-A, Kansas City Royals), and Corpus Christi Hooks (Double-A, Houston Astros). A native of Corpus Christi, Texas, she graduated from Trinity University in San Antonio with degrees in both Business Administration (Marketing) and Communications, with minors in Communication Management and History.

English, Gwinnett's Vice President and General Manager since November 2018, joins the Nashville Sounds, a team based just three hours from his hometown of Lexington, Ky.

"I want to thank Adam English for his leadership of the Gwinnett Stripers the past three seasons," said Moore. "We wish Adam and his family the very best as he moves forward in his new role with the Nashville Sounds."

The Gwinnett Stripers' 2022 Home Opener at Coolray Field is set for Tuesday, April 12 vs. Nashville. Memberships for 2022 are on sale now by calling the Coolray Field Ticket Office at 678-277-0340. For more information, visit GoStripers.com/memberships.

