IronPigs drop seventh straight game

October 1, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







(Allentown, Pa) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (53-73) have dropped to 20 games below .500 as the Worcester Red Sox (72-54) won 4-3 on Friday night. Josh Winckowski (1-1) earned his first win with the WooSox by only allowing one run over six innings pitched.

Logan O'Hoppe blasted his first AAA home run in the bottom of the third inning against Winckowski that gave Lehigh Valley a 1-0 lead. The WooSox proceeded to score four runs against the Pigs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 4-1 lead. Tate Matheny hit an RBI single against Francisco Morales (0-1) and Franchy Cordero hit a bases-clearing three-run double.

Adam Haseley hit a sacrifice fly against Phillips Valdez in the bottom of the seventh inning to cut the WooSox lead to 4-2. Haseley added a run in the bottom of the ninth inning as he hit an RBI single that scored Arquimedes Gamboa.

Colten Brewer earned his first save of the season by pitching two innings of relief.

The IronPigs and WooSox play at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday evening at Coca-Cola Park.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The 2021 IronPigs season is presented by Capital BlueCross.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from October 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.