IronPigs drop seventh straight game
October 1, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
(Allentown, Pa) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (53-73) have dropped to 20 games below .500 as the Worcester Red Sox (72-54) won 4-3 on Friday night. Josh Winckowski (1-1) earned his first win with the WooSox by only allowing one run over six innings pitched.
Logan O'Hoppe blasted his first AAA home run in the bottom of the third inning against Winckowski that gave Lehigh Valley a 1-0 lead. The WooSox proceeded to score four runs against the Pigs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 4-1 lead. Tate Matheny hit an RBI single against Francisco Morales (0-1) and Franchy Cordero hit a bases-clearing three-run double.
Adam Haseley hit a sacrifice fly against Phillips Valdez in the bottom of the seventh inning to cut the WooSox lead to 4-2. Haseley added a run in the bottom of the ninth inning as he hit an RBI single that scored Arquimedes Gamboa.
Colten Brewer earned his first save of the season by pitching two innings of relief.
The IronPigs and WooSox play at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday evening at Coca-Cola Park.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The 2021 IronPigs season is presented by Capital BlueCross.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from October 1, 2021
- Bisons Win Seventh-Straight, Defeating Mets 12-1 - Buffalo Bisons
- Defensive Miscues Plague Jacksonville in 7-2 Loss to Gwinnett - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Greene and Rodriguez Homer in Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- IronPigs drop seventh straight game - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Extra Innings Doesn't Go Tides Way in Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Marvelous Gem Stuns Sounds - Indianapolis Indians
- Bisons Pull Away from Mets for 12-1 Buffalo Win on Friday Night at NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse Mets
- Saints Officially Eliminated from Final Stretch with 8-2 Loss to Mud Hens - St. Paul Saints
- Errors Doom Sounds in Indianapolis - Nashville Sounds
- Bulls Earn Tenth Straight Win, Inch Closer to Final Stretch Title with 2-1 Victory - Durham Bulls
- Mariot, Crook Combine for Solid Effort as Bats Fall Short at Clips - Louisville Bats
- Knights & Redbirds Cancelled on Friday - Charlotte Knights
- RailRiders Roll past Rochester - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Wings Lose 10-3 Friday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Friday's Redbirds Game Cancelled Due to Field Conditions - Memphis Redbirds
- October 1 Game Notes: Iowa vs. Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (60-66) vs. Nashville Sounds (69-57) - Indianapolis Indians
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: October 1, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- Indianapolis Announces 2021 Team Award Recipients - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - October 1, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Erin (O'Donnell) McCormick Named Gwinnett Stripers Vice President and General Manager - Gwinnett Stripers
- Nashville Sounds Hire Adam English as General Manager and Chief Operating Officer - Nashville Sounds
- Late Rally stalled in 9th - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- IronPigs drop seventh straight game
- Late Rally stalled in 9th
- Eastman strong outing spoiled by WooSox Rally
- Final Stretch begins with rain-shortened win
- Regular Season Finale goes to RailRiders