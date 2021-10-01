Errors Doom Sounds in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Nashville Sounds committed four errors and never enjoyed a lead on Friday night, falling 7-2 against the Indianapolis Indians at Victory Field in the middle game of the five-game set. The Sounds' loss, combined with Durham's win at Norfolk, eliminated the Sounds from contention to win the 10-game Final Stretch.

Indianapolis took a 1-0 lead in the first with a run against Alec Bettinger (3-7), but the Sounds answered in the third off James Marvel. With two outs and the bases empty, Matt Lipka homered down the left field line, his ninth home run of the year, to tie it 1-1. The Indians scored three runs in the bottom half and never looked back. Only one run was earned against Bettinger, and it could have been a scoreless inning if not for two errors. Bettinger worked a perfect fourth inning before departing. He allowed four runs - two earned - on four hits over four innings in his final start of the season.

The Sounds' answered with one run in the fourth against Marvel. David Fry belted a two-out triple off the left field wall, and Zach Green singled him home to cut it to 4-2. The Sounds never scored again, and Indianapolis scored two runs off Peter Strzelecki and one against R.J. Alvarez for the 7-2 final. Marvel (7-7) went eight innings in the win.

The five-game series continues Saturday night at 6:05 CT. Right-hander Victor Castaneda (1-1, 0.96) is scheduled to start for the Sounds (69-58), and right-hander Osvaldo Bido (0-0, 11.57) will start for Indianapolis (61-66).

Post-Game Notes

David Dahl snapped a six-game hitting streak, during which he batted .500 (9-for-18).

The Sounds committed a season-high four errors for the fourth time and first since 7/24 at Jacksonville.

Zach Green's RBI was his team-high 64th of the year in 100 games played.

Matt Lipka's homer was the Sounds' 7th in the Final Stretch...they're up to a $350 donation on behalf of Nashville RBI as part of "Homers That Help."

Mario Feliciano went 1-for-3 and his hitting .316 (12-for-38) in his last 11 games.

