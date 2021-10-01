Late Rally stalled in 9th

October 1, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







(Allentown, Pa) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (53-72) lost 10-9 on Thursday evening against the Worcester Red Sox (71-54). The IronPigs scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning but fell short as Worcester held on for the win.

Connor Wong hit a home run against Jack Perkins (0-3) in the top of the second inning to give Worcester a 1-0 lead. The WooSox extended their lead to 3-0 against Perkins in the top of the third inning. Tate Matheny scored on a fielder's choice and throwing error by Perkins and Franchy Cordero hit an RBI double that scored Danny Santana.

Luke Williams hit a sacrifice fly that scored Cornelius Randolph in the bottom of the third inning and Bryson Stott extended his hitting streak to seven games with an RBI single against Kutter Crawford. The Pigs trailed 3-2 heading into the top of the fourth inning.

The WooSox scored four runs against Perkins to take a 7-2 lead. Jeter Downs hit a two-run double that was followed by Matheny's RBI single. Matheny then scored on a throwing error by Logan O'Hoppe. O'Hoppe answered with an RBI double against Crawford in the bottom of the fourth inning that cut Worcester's lead to 7-3.

The WooSox scored a run in the top of the sixth and seventh innings to extend their lead to 9-3. The Pigs answered with three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to make it a 9-6 contest. Worcester scored their tenth run of the game in the top of the ninth inning.

John Schreiber (3-3) earned the win for Worcester. Worcester hit eight doubles in a game - a record for the most given up in a game by Lehigh Valley pitching.

The Pigs and WooSox return to action on Friday evening at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

