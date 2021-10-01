Saints Officially Eliminated from Final Stretch with 8-2 Loss to Mud Hens
October 1, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - St. Paul Saints News Release
TOLEDO, OH - The St. Paul Saints played their first game in the month of October, having never done so as an Independent Professional Baseball team. There was no October magic as they lost 8-2 to the Toledo Mud Hens on Friday night at Fifth Third Field. The loss officially eliminated them from the Final Stretch, a 10-game playoff in Triple-A that rewards the team with the best record with a prize.
For the first time in the series the Mud Hens got on the board first. With one out in the third Christopher Proctor dropped a single into center. Riley Greene then hit a two-run homer to right-center, his ninth at Triple-A, giving the Mud Hens a 2-0 lead.
The Mud Hens took a 3-0 lead in the fourth as Ryan Kreidler doubled down the third base line with one out. He moved to third on a groundout and Brady Policelli drew a walk. Policelli then attempted to steal second and catcher David Bañuelos threw the ball into center field allowing Kreidler to score.
In the fifth the Saints got on the board. Drew Stankiewicz led off the inning with a walk. With one out Jose Miranda extended his hitting streak to eight games with a bloop a single into right putting runners at first and second. Tomás Telis doubled to right that scored Stankiewicz, but Miranda was thrown out trying to score from first, cutting the deficit to 3-1.
The Mud Hens took back the three-run lead in the sixth. Kreidler led off with a walk and Jacob Robson singled him to second. Kreidler then stole third. With one out, Christopher Proctor hit a grounder to second that was fielded by Drew Maggi. He ran towards Robson who retreated towards first. Maggi then threw to first to get the out and the Saints finally tagged Robson out in a rundown, but Kreidler was able to score before the out was recorded putting the Mud Hens up 4-1.
The Mud Hens put the game away in the seventh as Greene led off the inning with a double. Spenser Torkelson walked and Kody Clemens infield single loaded the bases. Aderlin Rodriguez then hit a grand slam, his 29th homer of the season, putting the Mud Hens up 8-1.
The Saints managed to score a run in the ninth as Maggi led off with an infield single to third. Damek Tomscha then hit a comebacker, but pitcher Drew Carlton threw the ball into center that sent Maggi to third. With two outs Miranda hit a grounder to third that was misplayed by Josh Lester for an error as Maggi scored to make it 8-2.
The same two teams meet in game four of a five-game series on Saturday at Fifth Third Field at 4:05 p.m. central. The Saints send RHP Drew Strotman (10-4, 5.09) to the mound against Mud Hens RHP Logan Shore (7-3, 4.04). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.
