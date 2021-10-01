Extra Innings Doesn't Go Tides Way in Loss

The Norfolk Tides fell to the Durham Bulls after giving up a run in the tenth inning in their 2-1 loss. The Tides have had eight extra inning games this year, going 4-4 in those games, with this one being the first time they have gone into extras against the Bulls.

In the third inning, the Bulls went up 1-0 over the Tides. Esteban Quiroz hit a double to lead off and Jordan Luplow brought him in to score with a one-run single. The Bulls had a hit in each of the first three innings, but that only resulted in one run scored as the Tides struck out four.

The Tides tied up the game in the sixth inning after a Zach Jarrett single to make the score 1-1. Adley Rutschman led off and was able to reach and advance to second on a throwing error. Later, Rylan Bannon hit a single to put runners on the corners for the Tides. Jarrett's single scored Rutschman from third as the Tides continued to roll.

The defense played by the Tides was phenomenal. In the first three innings, the Bulls had four hits, but since then the Tides didn't allow a hit and only one batter reached base. From the fourth inning to the end of the game the Tides had five 1-2-3 innings, walking one while striking out seven.

Entering the ninth inning, the Tides tried their best to make sure the game wouldn't go into extras. Rylan Bannon, the Tides home run leader, was up to bat first but he was struck out for the first out of the inning. Next up was Jarrett whose single in the bottom of the sixth tied the game. He was stuck out as well. With two outs, Patrick Dorrian came up to bat. Dorrian had a hit previously with a single in the fifth, his first hit in Triple-A, but unfortunately grounded out to send the game into extras.

Luplow started on second for the Bulls coming into the tenth inning. Mike Brousseau singled off a pop up that landed near Tides shortstop Mason McCoy. The single advanced Luplow to third, who scored soon after when Ryan Boldt hit a groundout. The Tides were able to turn the double play but Luplow was still allowed to score. The Tides entered the ninth inning down a run, but were unable to score after some great fielding by the Bulls prevented a bunt by Mason McCoy and a hit by Ryan Ripken.

Kyle Bradish had six strikeouts on 91 pitches. Bradish has only three games where he has thrown more than 90 pitches. His last 90 plus pitch game was on July 9 versus the Bulls in a 9-4 win, his third win of the season. Since the run was given up in the third inning, Bradish had two straight 1-2-3 innings, striking out two in that span.

Adley Rutschman has played tremendously well in this series against the Bulls. He has caught multiple base runners yet again, with him catching Jordan Luplow in the third and Taylor Walls in the sixth. This is the first time in his career that he has had multiple runners caught in the same series and the first time that he has caught multiple baserunners in consecutive appearances as catcher.

The Tides lose 2-1 to the Bulls after ten innings played. The Tides have two more games left in this series as they close out the season. The next game will be at home on Saturday, October 2 at 7:05 against the Bulls.

